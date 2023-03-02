Home Health Bills, Arera: gas still down: -13% compared to January
Bills, Arera: gas still down: -13% compared to January

The decline continues gas bill for families still in guardianship. The February tariff drops to 86.45 euro cents per cubic metre, 13% less than that of January, which had already seen a marked reduction. It is announced by theHe is nurturing, the public authority that sets energy tariffs on protected markets. In February, the average price of PSV (wholesale market price) was 56.87 euros per megawatt hour.

Reductions near offset high levels last year The reduction for the month of February, according to Arera, is close to compensating for the high price levels reached in the last year. Gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (March 2022-February 2023) is approximately €1,666.23, +16% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (March 2021-February 2022).

Reduction almost compensates for last year’s high prices As required by the Budget Law, for the first quarter of 2023 Arera has already zeroed the general system charges also for gas. Also confirmed was the reduction of the UG2 component for gas consumption up to 5,000 cubic meters per year (ie the compensation to companies of marketing costs) and the reduction of VAT on gas to 5%.

