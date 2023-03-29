Paying emergency room doctors more, discouraging outings, capping the income of coin-operated professionals. Apart from the payback, other health measures enter the Bills decree just approved by the CDM. They have to do with the emergency, one of the most crisis-hit sectors of health care. The government has followed the indications of the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci, although the necessary appropriations for some of the measures have yet to be defined. There are also rules to streamline the procedures for recognizing the qualifications of foreign healthcare professionals, to extend intramoenia to nurses and other healthcare professionals, and to hit harder those who cause injuries to healthcare workers.

First aid, coin-operated anti-medical measures

There must be serious shortages of personnel in the emergency services, starting from the emergency rooms, to entrust, on a single occasion and without the possibility of extending, assignments to external doctors or nurses. The assignment can last no more than a year and concerns “economic operators who make use of medical and nursing personnel in possession of the professional requirements contemplated by the provisions in force”. It means that they must have specialization in emergency medicine or equivalent (such as internal medicine). This would be ensured by temporary employment agencies.

Within 90 days, having also heard the Anac, the ministry will indicate the reference prices. As you know, at the moment the market is crazy, in the sense that some doctors with tokens take even 1,200 euros for a shift in the emergency room. The managers of the structures that do not respect the economic terms will also be evaluated from the point of view of the tax damage.

Furthermore, those who leave public structures to work in private ones will no longer be able to return to the national health service.

Overtime

Healthcare companies, to deal with urgency in hospital emergency services and reduce the use of outsourcing, can increase the hourly rate of additional services for healthcare personnel up to 100 euros (today it is 60). Overtime will therefore be paid more. Subsequently, the amounts allocated for the measure will be indicated.

The highest salary

The operation of the fund intended for the first aid allowance for doctors and nurses is brought forward to 1 June 2023. Salaries will therefore be raised six months ahead of schedule.

Those who have worked for three years will not need specialization

Anyone who, even adding up fixed-term contracts, in the period between 1 January and 30 June 2023 will have worked in the emergency for at least three years, will be able to participate in emergency medicine competitions even if they have not completed their specialization.

Freelance residents

Those who are doing the specialization school in emergency medicine, outside the hours dedicated to training, will be able to have freelance assignments, even as collaborators, up to 8 hours a week. An additional 40 euros per hour will be paid.

Intramoenia for nurses

As already mentioned, nurses and other healthcare operators (such as laboratory or radiology technicians), not only in the emergency rooms but in all hospital sectors, will be able to work as a freelance intramoenia, like doctors, because they will no longer have the of exclusivity with the public system.

The compulsory recognition of foreign qualifications has been suspended

Again to address the shortcomings, until 31 December 2025 the temporary exercise of healthcare work will be allowed by way of derogation from the rules on the recognition of foreign qualifications to those who have a professional qualification obtained in another State. The discipline for this type of activity will be written within 90 days.

More serious penalties for assaults on health personnel

To deal with the serious problem of attacks against healthcare personnel, the law modifies the penal code. The crime of injury will become aggravated (with a sentence of up to 7 years) even if the victim is a health or social-health professional who is carrying out his job. The crime will be prosecuted ex officio.