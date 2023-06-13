Home » Bimbo dies of cancer at the age of 5, on trial of the former managers of the former Ilva of Taranto. «Dispersion of dust and harmful substances»
Bimbo dies of cancer at the age of 5, on trial of the former managers of the former Ilva of Taranto. «Dispersion of dust and harmful substances»

Bimbo dies of cancer at the age of 5, on trial of the former managers of the former Ilva of Taranto. «Dispersion of dust and harmful substances»

On charges of manslaughter over the death in 2014 by a cancer to the brain of a five-year-old boy (Lorenzo Zaratta) by Tarantosix people, executives and former executives of the former Ilva, will be tried from next October 2nd. This was decided by the Court of Appeal of Lecce accepting the appeal presented by the deputy prosecutor Mariano Buccoliero and by the child’s family members against the sentence of no place to proceed by the investigating judge Pompeo Carriere of 12 July 2022. For the prosecution the defendants allowed “the dispersion of dust and harmful substances” with conduct that would have contributed to causing “a serious neurological disease to the child”.

The child, Lorenzo Zaratta known as Lollo, who died on July 30, 2014, was diagnosed with a brain tumor just three months after birth. According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly allowed “the dispersion of dust and noxious substances deriving from the processes”, “by omitting the adoption of prevention measures against workplace accidents and occupational diseases”. Conducts that would have contributed to causing “a serious neurological disease to little Lorenzo who took poisonous substances during the period in which he was in the fetal state”, developing a “neoplastic disease that led him to death”.

The defendants are the former director of the Taranto plant, Luigi Capogrosso; the former manager of the mineral parks area, Marco Andelmi; the head of the coking plant Ivan Di Maggio; the manager of the blast furnaces area Salvatore De Felice; the managers of the two steelworks Salvatore D’Alò and Giovanni Valentino. Against two other defendants, for whom an error in the charges was recognized, no appeal was presented. The Court, on the other hand, will have to rule in October on the appeal against the acquittal (with the formula “because the fact does not exist”) of Angelo Cavallo, formerly responsible for the agglomeration area, the only defendant who chose the abbreviated procedure and for which the prosecutor had asked for a sentence of 2 years and 4 months. The appeal presented by the deputy prosecutor Mariano Buccoliero and the child’s family members (parents and brother), who filed a civil action through the lawyer Leonardo La Porta, was accepted by the branch of Taranto of the Lecce Court of Appeal (President De Scisciolo, advisers Cavallone and Incalza).

