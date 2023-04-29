Home » Binder wins, according to Bagnaia on Ducati-breaking latest news
Binder wins, according to Bagnaia on Ducati-breaking latest news

Binder wins, according to Bagnaia on Ducati-breaking latest news

Bagnaia breathed a sigh of relief at the end of a race dominated by KTM’s Binder e Miller. The South African won, deservedly, but the Ducati rider overtaking his former teammate on the last lap gave him a second place that seemed difficult to predict after practice and qualifying on the sly. On the Spanish track Bagnaia had dominated practice and the race the previous year, this year instead – perhaps due to the torrid heat – the situation has changed a bit. Since Friday the world champion has been chasing the set-up of a less brilliant than usual Desmosedici and the solution only arrived at the end of Saturday morning’s practice: «Great job by my garage, they figured out what was wrong and found a solution. I was losing a lot in the third sector, but we improved”

How scary at the start: big crash and red flag

A thread of uncertainty remains for Sunday’s race, where the torrid heat of this weekend and tire wear could reshuffle the cards. The Ktm bogeyman is concrete, as demonstrated by the sixth place of Pedrosa, test driver and pilot of infinite class; On the other hand, Aprilia’s prices are down and, after Friday’s one-two finish and Aleix Espargaro’s pole position (he crashed five laps from the finish), Oliveira’s fifth place with a satellite RS-GP is the best result. Vinalesstarted tenth, gained some positions and crossed the finish line seventh, recovering some positions in the second part of the race, but the premises were different. Anonymous tender for Bezzecchi, finished in ninth place ahead of teammate Marini. Marco keeps the championship lead, but by only three points. It could have been even worse after the accident he was involved in on the first lap, caused by a contact between Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli which required a second start.

See also  With Android 13, apps arrive on the computer. And Windows runs on the smartphone
Yamaha bad, Quartararo furious

A comeback race awaits him on Sunday, starting from thirteenth place, but he’s not the only one having to roll up his sleeves. Fabio Quartararowho finished sixteenth, had harsh words for Yamaha, guilty of not having made the desired level leap at the end of last season: «Here we are sleeping, I can not get over. None of us get angry, there are no new things to try even in the test scheduled for Monday in Jerez”. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Frenchman made it clear that he did not rule out a scenario other than the one that links him to the Japanese company, starting from 2024.

