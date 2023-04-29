Binder wins, according to Bagnaia on Ducati-breaking latest news

Bagnaia breathed a sigh of relief at the end of a race dominated by KTM’s Binder e Miller. The South African won, deservedly, but the Ducati rider overtaking his former teammate on the last lap gave him a second place that seemed difficult to predict after practice and qualifying on the sly. On the Spanish track Bagnaia had dominated practice and the race the previous year, this year instead – perhaps due to the torrid heat – the situation has changed a bit. Since Friday the world champion has been chasing the set-up of a less brilliant than usual Desmosedici and the solution only arrived at the end of Saturday morning’s practice: «Great job by my garage, they figured out what was wrong and found a solution. I was losing a lot in the third sector, but we improved”

How scary at the start: big crash and red flag A thread of uncertainty remains for Sunday's race, where the torrid heat of this weekend and tire wear could reshuffle the cards. The Ktm bogeyman is concrete, as demonstrated by the sixth place of Pedrosa, test driver and pilot of infinite class; On the other hand, Aprilia's prices are down and, after Friday's one-two finish and Aleix Espargaro's pole position (he crashed five laps from the finish), Oliveira's fifth place with a satellite RS-GP is the best result. Vinalesstarted tenth, gained some positions and crossed the finish line seventh, recovering some positions in the second part of the race, but the premises were different. Anonymous tender for Bezzecchi, finished in ninth place ahead of teammate Marini. Marco keeps the championship lead, but by only three points. It could have been even worse after the accident he was involved in on the first lap, caused by a contact between Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli which required a second start.