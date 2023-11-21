binges, a rather dangerous trend

Nutritionist Pietro Senette Speaks Out Against Trend of Binge Eating

In a recent statement, renowned nutritionist Pietro Senette addressed the concerning trend of binge eating that has become widespread on social media. Senette expressed his concern over the glamorization of excessive food consumption, emphasizing the detrimental impact it can have on individuals’ health.

“Food binges are a widespread problem in modern society, often linked to stress, anxiety and/or bad eating habits, but unfortunately too often an exclusively fashionable problem,” Senette stated. He stressed the importance of identifying the underlying causes of binge eating in order to develop a targeted and personalized approach to combat it. Senette highlighted the necessity of food awareness in preventing this type of problem and urged individuals to recognize the risks associated with binge eating.

“Binge eating is generally a clear alarm bell that tells us that something isn’t working right in our body,” Senette explained. He warned against the popularization of binge eating, stating that those who have made it a trend should consider the serious health risks it poses. Senette emphasized that excessive food consumption can lead to metabolic diseases, digestive disorders, heart problems, and severe complications linked to nutritional imbalances.

Senette’s remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship with food and the potential dangers of engaging in binge eating. As the trend continues to gain traction on social media, his words serve as a powerful warning against the normalization of harmful eating behaviors.

