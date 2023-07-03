Bio-Optica Milano Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2910/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13521/2022 proposed by Bio-Optica Milano Spa against the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Abruzzo Region, Presidency of the Council of Ministers State-Regions and Unified Conference, Presidency of the Council of Ministers Department for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Permanent Conference of the State, Regions and Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Province of Trento, and towards Fujifilm Healthcare Italia SpA and Ab Analitica Srl

