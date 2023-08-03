Biobanks: The Key to Personalized Medicine and International Collaboration

Title: Biobanks: Key Infrastructures in the Era of Personalized Medicine

Subtitle: Eva Ortega-Paíno, Director of CNIO Biobank, Emphasizes the Importance of Biobanks in Providing Answers and Advancing Personalized Treatments

Biobanks play a crucial role in the field of personalized medicine, serving as valuable infrastructures for scientific research. Eva Ortega-Paíno, the Director of the National Center for Oncological Research (CNIO) Biobank, emphasizes the immense hope that each patient sample represents. “In return,” she says, “we must provide them with answers and knowledge obtained through the investigation made possible by these samples.”

According to Ortega-Paíno, biobanks are avenues through which society directly engages in research, with an increasingly prominent role. She underlines that without the information collected from these samples, progress in early cancer diagnosis and tailored treatments with fewer side effects would be impossible. Biobanks, therefore, hold the key to advancing medical science and improving patient outcomes.

Biobanks serve as repositories for a wide range of biological samples, including solid tissues such as tumors, hair, nails, and liquids like blood, urine, feces, and saliva. These samples, accompanied by essential clinical data, are treated with the utmost care, adhering to high-quality standards and ethical principles based on patient consent.

The CNIO biobank, coordinated by Eva Ortega-Paíno, boasts an impressive collection of over 8,500 samples of various cancers, primary skin cultures, as well as non-neoplastic cases. In total, the biobank houses more than 36,000 tissue samples. Furthermore, the CNIO biobank forms part of the National Platform of Biobanks and Biomodels of the Institute of Health Carlos III (ISCIII), which comprises 57 biobanks.

The CNIO biobank also plays a significant role on an international scale, as it is managed by the national node within the European Biobank Infrastructure (BBMRI-ERIC). BBMRI-ERIC is one of the largest infrastructures in the world, bringing together over 700 integrated biobanks. This interconnectedness facilitates access to clinical information and biological samples for the international scientific community.

Advancements in research technologies have facilitated the extraction of increasingly rich and diverse information from biobank samples. From detailed gene expression to protein and metabolite analysis, researchers can now search for biomarkers to diagnose diseases before symptoms manifest, predict disease progression, and even forecast drug responses.

Biobanks are particularly invaluable in researching rare diseases. Ortega-Paíno emphasizes that biobanks, alongside network infrastructures, multiply the opportunities to access samples from very rare cases. Whilst maintaining donor anonymity, codes within biobanks ensure traceability, enabling complementing biological and clinical information with additional data, such as lifestyle factors.

The CNIO biobank is actively involved in various projects. Notably, the RENACER project, the National Brain Metastasis Network, utilizes the biobank’s samples to carry out basic and clinical studies on brain metastases. Additionally, the biobank plays a crucial role in the REACT project, investigating respiratory diseases caused by viruses such as Covid-19, influenza, and the RSV virus. The CNIO Biobank is also instrumental in studying the effects of chronic jet lag on the immune system cells, in collaboration with the Spanish Association of Passenger Cabin Crew (AETCP).

As the field of personalized medicine continues to advance, biobanks prove to be indispensable resources for researchers, providing a vast array of samples and data critical for various research areas. These biobanks not only offer hope for patients but also contribute significantly to the generation of knowledge and the development of targeted treatments.