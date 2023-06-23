Home » Biocare Europe Srl/Ministry of Health
Biocare Europe Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3654/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 15129/2022 Biocare Europe Srl with the ad adiuvandum intervention of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 264.3 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.69 Mb)

Instance (PDF 125.3 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Bolzano (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 506.6 Kb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 497.1 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Liguria (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Brands (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Puglia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Sardinia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Sicily (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Trento (PDF 509.5 Kb)

Appeal Added Motives Umbria (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Valle D’Aosta (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Veneto (PDF 0.52 Mb)

