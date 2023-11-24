Biocides – Updates on control activities

The document “Reporting of the National Control Plan on biocidal products – Year 2022” is available to keep stakeholders and citizens updated on the activities carried out regarding controls,

The document constitutes a national framework of inspection activities, carried out during the year 2022, for the verification of conformity of biocidal products with Regulation (EC) no. 528/2012 (BPR) and the Medical Surgical Devices (PMC) to Presidential Decree 392 of 6 October 1998 in implementation of the «National Plan for Official Controls on Biocidal Products – Year 2022», adopted by the National Competent Authority for Biocidal Products of the General Directorate of Medical Devices and the Pharmaceutical Service, dated 31 January 2022.

The control activities were conducted by the Authorities of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano competent for controls on biocidal products, through their territorial organizational units which carry out the official control, pursuant to Agreement 181/CSR of 29 October 2009 integrated by Agreement 213/CSR of 6 December 2017 in conjunction with the National Competent Authority BPR and by the State administrations referred to in paragraph 3 of the same Agreement, in particular the Carabinieri Anti-adulteration Units (NAS).

For 2023 the activities are in place based on the National Control Plan on biocidal products – Year 2023, approved by directorial decree 23 December 2022.

