Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals strikes deal

BEIJING & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Biocytogen”, HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery of new antibody-based therapies, today announces a licensing agreement for antibodies with Pheon Therapeutics (Pheon), a leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) company developing next-generation ADCs for a broad range of difficult-to-treat cancers. Under the agreement, Pheon will develop and commercialize an antibody developed using Biocytogen’s proprietary RenMice™ platforms. Biocytogen will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties on net sales.
Contacts
Biocytogen Contact Antibody Resources and Antibody Discovery Platforms: [email protected]: [email protected]
Optimum Strategic Communications di PheonNick Bastin, Hana Malik, Zoe Bolt, Elena Bates
Tel: +44 (0) 203 882 9621
Email: [email protected]

