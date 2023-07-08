Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals strikes deal

BEIJING & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Biocytogen”, HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery of new antibody-based therapies, today announces a licensing agreement for antibodies with Pheon Therapeutics (Pheon), a leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) company developing next-generation ADCs for a broad range of difficult-to-treat cancers. Under the agreement, Pheon will develop and commercialize an antibody developed using Biocytogen’s proprietary RenMice™ platforms. Biocytogen will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties on net sales.

