Biodegradable ultrasound opens the blood-brain barrier. « Medicine in the Library

Biodegradable ultrasound opens the blood-brain barrier.

A new biodegradable ultrasound far more powerful than previous devices could make brain tumors more treatable, researchers at theUniversity of Connecticut in the magazine “Science Advances“.

When someone is diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, it is usually surgically removed and then chemotherapy is used to mop up the remaining cancer cells left behind. But brain tumors are particularly resistant to chemotherapy because the lining of blood vessels prevents the passage of large molecules that could potentially damage the brain. These also prevent useful chemotherapy drugs and other therapies from killing brain cancer cells and treating other brain diseases. A safe and effective way to pass the blood-brain barrier, as is known, is to use ultrasound to move cells enough to open pores large enough for medicine to pass through.

Nanofibers of glycine spun with polycaprolactone (PCL) (contributed image).

“The solution is to use a device implanted inside the brain itself“says biomedical engineer Thanh Nguyen. “We can use it repeatedly, allowing the chemo to enter the brain and kill the cancer cells“.

The team used crystals of glycine, an amino acid that is a common protein in the body and has recently been found to be strongly piezoelectric.

The glycine crystals were intentionally crushed into pieces just a few hundred nanometers in size. Then spun (under high voltage in a process called electrospinning) with polycaprolactone (PCL), a biodegradable polymer, to make piezoelectric films composed of glycine nanofibers and PCL.

Glycine-PCL ultrasound allowed PTX ((paclitaxel), a powerful chemotherapy chemical) to bypass the blood-brain barrier: tumors shrank and the treatment doubled the life of mice with brain cancer compared to those that received no treatment.

Source: University of Connencticut

