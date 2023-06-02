Home » Bioethics consultation on critical issues in paediatrics – Health
Health

Bioethics consultation on critical issues in paediatrics – Health

by admin
Bioethics consultation on critical issues in paediatrics – Health
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 02 – On the initiative of the non-profit bioethics council [CBO]on 16 and 17 June at the University of Trieste there will be a dissemination and training meeting for an ethical reflection on critical issues in paediatrics.

Starting from two Italian stories and inspired by legal battles that have shaken public opinion in Great Britain, the conference, entitled “Bioethics and paediatrics – In the UK Charlie, Alfie … and here in Italy everything is ok?!?” they will compare experts to deepen the situation in Italy to indicate the most appropriate paths to follow to always guarantee the dignity of children.

There will be many speakers Ferruccio De Bortoli, president of the Vidas pediatric hospice in Milan, former director of Corriere della Sera. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy