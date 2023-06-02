Bioethics consultation on critical issues in paediatrics – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 02 – On the initiative of the non-profit bioethics council [CBO]on 16 and 17 June at the University of Trieste there will be a dissemination and training meeting for an ethical reflection on critical issues in paediatrics.



Starting from two Italian stories and inspired by legal battles that have shaken public opinion in Great Britain, the conference, entitled “Bioethics and paediatrics – In the UK Charlie, Alfie … and here in Italy everything is ok?!?” they will compare experts to deepen the situation in Italy to indicate the most appropriate paths to follow to always guarantee the dignity of children.



There will be many speakers Ferruccio De Bortoli, president of the Vidas pediatric hospice in Milan, former director of Corriere della Sera. (HANDLE).

