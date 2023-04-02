The Meloni government had said that, after opening up to Germany for synthetic fuels, Europe would also negotiate for Italian biofuels.

The opening came yesterday from the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Samson: “There will be a negotiation on biofuels” .

Confirming what the Italian government had announced for days, without losing heart in the face of the ban on internal combustion engines, the Commissioner, answering a question, declared: “Yes, certainly, biofuels are a topic that is covered. We support the initiatives in this regard, it is my responsibility to support the producers, the support is there and it is strong“. Simson then explained that the ‘a Agreement on vehicles has been negotiated for a long time and has been reached. The Commission will now help member states implement the measures. “Me personally -added Simson – I believe that electric vehicles will soon be very competitive. However the law was necessary for everyone to move in the same direction. Because a single and united market is in favor of consumers”.

His words today were commented on by the Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvini who underlined how these confirm, once again, the goodness of the government’s position and “the instrumentality of the criticisms raised by the left“. “Together with Germany- Salvini said – we got to ensure al endothermic engine a future even after 2035“.

Of course, there is still a long way to go, as the deputy prime minister explains, now the negotiations on the technical documents will begin: “ Ve will give the MIT engaged in the first place in the competent committees in Brussels. There, as always, we will defend the interests of the Italian supply chain, which go hand in hand with EU sustainability and competitiveness”.

The minister also welcomed the news Adolfo bearwho has the automotive dossier on the Mimit table: “We are finally on the right path, reason prevails over ideology, as demonstrated by the wise words of EU Commissioner Simson, who has also paved the way for biofuels, which alongside other synthetic fuels can keep the endothermic engine and the extraordinary production chain alive of our automotive”.

Minister Urso, who a few days ago had also discussed it with the metalworkers’ unions and employers’ organisations, today reiterated that what Commissioner Simson said highlights and reinforces the turning point made by the Italian government in the automotive negotiation. According to the Minister of Development, the principle of technological neutrality and therefore the path of the endothermic engine is getting wider every day.

Yesterday it was the Minister of the Environment who gave the news Pichetto Fratin, announcing that endothermic engines will not retire in 2035, and Italy will be in the front row both in terms of bio-fuels, where we are already ahead, and e-fuels, with the strong investments made in hydrogen. “Of course the electric will be an important technology for the automotive of the future – said the minister – But not the only one”.

In detail, Fratin declared that Italy foresees a I commit in the next two-three years of almost 4 billion euros on hydrogen, the basis of e-fuels and explained: “We agree on e-fuels, but we ask for solidarity, including from Spain, to scientifically evaluate technological neutrality. These are assessments to be made. If then neutrality is not scientifically proven, one gives up, but we ask the EU to address the issue”.

The European Commission finally seems to be moving in this direction.