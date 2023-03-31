biolitec at the 140th German Surgery Congress (DCK) in Munich from April 26th to 28th, 2023 at booth FEG08 – First pilot study for acne inversa identifies FiLaC as an alternative

FiLaC laser fiber (Image source: @ biolitec)

Jena, March 30th, 2023 – The radially radiating FiLaC laser fiber from the laser pioneer biolitec is used together with the diode laser LEONARDO DUAL with two combinable wavelengths for the therapy of several diseases with very good treatment results: In addition to the treatments for anal and coccyx fistulas, a first pilot study confirms this their high effectiveness also with acne inversa.

biolitec is presenting the entire range of its laser therapies for anal and coccyx fistulas, haemorrhoids, anal fissures and acne inversa at the 140th German Surgery Congress (DCK) in Munich from April 26th to 28th, 2023 at booth FEG08.

In a prospective pilot study1 from France on 34 Hurley II hidradenitis suppurativa patients, treatment with biolitec’s FiLaC laser system was used as an alternative to existing minor surgical interventions. 45 lesions on the axilla, groin, inner thighs, buttocks, perianal, etc. were treated twice from the inside with the FiLaC fiber. The pain was also very low on day 2. Early postoperative complications occurred in 12 lesions (27%). With a limited follow-up of 99 days (range: 8-193), only 5 patients (11%) relapsed.

biolitec’s minimally invasive SiLaC laser therapy for coccyx fistulas, for which the radially emitting FiLaC laser fiber is also used, is also highly effective and has a low recurrence rate. A new retrospective study from Shanghai with 48 patients published in March 2023 showed a 100% cure rate with only one recurrence.2

The patients had been treated between March 2019 and July 2022. The mean healing time was 28.3 days. The average operating time was 15.5 minutes. There was no wound infection or bleeding after the operation. The mean time to return to daily activities was 7.1 days.

Visit us at the 140th German Surgery Congress (DCK) in Munich from April 26th to 28th, 2023 at booth FEG08. Detailed and further information about the entire range of biolitec laser therapies for proctology can be found on our trade fair website at:

1 Guillem, P., Enault, C., Vlaeminck-Guillem V. Ultrasonography-guided intralesional diode laser for the treatment of Hurley II hidradenitis suppurativa: Results from a pilot study with 46 procedures. Abstract #63 at 12th Conference of the European Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation e.V. in Florence, Italy, on 8th – 10th Febrary 2023.

/trials-coloproctology

2 Li, Z., Jin, L., Gong, T. et al. An effective and considerable treatment of pilonidal sinus disease by laser ablation. Lasers Med Sci 38, 82 (2023).

Image source: @ biolitec

biolitec® is one of the world‘s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and offers in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, which is approved in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® has focused primarily on the development of new, minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universal medical laser that has a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, and can be used across disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world‘s most frequently used laser system for the treatment of venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers therapy for anal fistulas that is gentle on the sphincters as well as forms of treatment for hemorrhoids and coccyx fistulas. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate enlargement (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, was specially developed for mobile use on site. Gentle laser applications in the areas of gynaecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, aesthetics and orthopedics also belong to the biolitec® business field. The tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for a benign enlarged thyroid is completely new. More information at www.biolitec.de

company contact

biolitec AG

Jörn Gleisner

Untere Viaductgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-33





Press contact

biolitec

Jörn Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Strasse 15

07745 Jena

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-33



