Biologika Srl (FVG) / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 4036/2023 of 06.23.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 597/2023 proposed by Biologika Srl against Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Central Directorate of Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Lombardy Region, Valle d’Aosta Autonomous Region, Piedmont Region, Liguria Region, Veneto Region, Marche Region, Umbria Region, Tuscany Region, Emilia-Romagna Region, Puglia Region, Lazio Region, Region Abruzzo, Molise Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Sicily Region, Sardinia Region, Trentino-Alto Adige/Suedtirol Autonomous Region, Trento Autonomous Province, Bolzano – Alto Adige Autonomous Province, Rays SpA, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

Attachments:

Friuli appeal.pdf (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Presidential Ordinance TAR Lazio Rome n. 4036 of 23.6.2023 on RG 597 2023.pdf (PDF 133.8 Kb)

RG 597 2023 – Biologika Srl vs Friuli – Application for Publication of Public Proclamations_signed.pdf (PDF 314.3 Kb)

