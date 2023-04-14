Home Health Biomarker accurately detects Parkinson’s, before symptoms occur. « Medicine in the Library
Biomarker accurately detects Parkinson’s, before symptoms occur.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 13, 2023

An alpha-synuclein (SAA) aggregate amplification test accurately detected Parkinson’s disease in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and identified people with early symptoms not present before diagnosis.

Misfolded aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein in the brain are a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease. Previous studies have shown that an alpha-synuclein SAA could distinguish people with Parkinson’s from those without the disease, but no large-scale analysis addressing the heterogeneity of the disease had been conducted prior to this study.

Identifying an effective biomarker for Parkinson’s disease pathology could have profound implications for how we treat the condition, potentially making it possible to diagnose people earlier, identify the best treatments for different patient subsets, and accelerate clinical trials” – says Prof. Siderowf.

To harness the potential of alpha-synuclein seed amplification, the test will need to be done in blood rather than CSF, a less invasive approach that is viable, the researchers stressed. “Although the blood-based method needs to be further elaborated for scalability, alpha-synuclein SAA is a game changer in Parkinson’s disease diagnostics, research and therapeutic studies.”say the scientists of Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Read abstract of the article:
Assessment of heterogeneity among participants in the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative cohort using α-synuclein seed amplification: a cross-sectional study
Andrew Siderowf, Luis Concha-Marambio, David-Erick Lafontant,…. et al.
The Lancet Neurology VOLUME 22, ISSUE 5, P407-417, MAY 2023 DOI:

α-synuclein seed amplification and its uses in Parkinson’s disease
The Lancet Neurology Vol. 22No. 5p369–371 Published: May, 2023
Daniela Berg, Christine Klein

Source: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

