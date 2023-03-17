A Duke Health research team has identified a number of biomarkers that could help distinguish whether cysts on the pancreas turn into cancer or remain benign.

The discovery published in the magazine “Science Advances“ it marks an important first step towards a clinical approach to classifying pancreatic lesions that are at highest risk of becoming cancerous, potentially allowing for their removal before they start to spread.

The researchers focused on precancerous cysts, known as intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms or IPMNs (intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms). The professor. Allen and colleagues used a sophisticated molecular biology tool called digital spatial RNA profiling to focus on specific areas of the cyst with high- and low-grade areas of abnormal cell growth.

A clinical study at Duke, led by Allen, is testing whether an anti-inflammatory therapy could reduce the development of cancer in patients with IPMN.

Digital spatial profiling of intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms: Toward a molecular framework for risk stratification

BY MATTHEW K. IYER, CHANJUAN SHI, AUSTIN M. ECKHOFF, ASHLEY FLETCHER, DANIEL P. NUSSBAUM, PETER J. ALLEN

SCIENCE ADVANCES 17 Mar 2023 Vol 9, Issue 11 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade4582

The Prevention of Progression to Pancreatic Cancer Trial (The 3P-C Trial)