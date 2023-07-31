Biosigma Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 4331/2023 of 27.06.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4331/2023 of 06.27.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3563/2023 proposed by Biosigma Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Dip. Regional Affairs Pres. Council Conference State Regions, and against Autonomous Region Valle D’Aosta, Piedmont Region, Lombardy Region , Veneto Region, Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Autonomous Province of Bolzano Bozen, Autonomous Province of Trento, Liguria Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Marche Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Abruzzo Region, Lazio Region, Campania Region, Molise Region, Region Puglia, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia.

Attachments:

Biosigma Spa v Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 4331 of 27062023.zip (ZIP 0.69 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

