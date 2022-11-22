Yesterday in Parma, the biopharmaceutical group Chiesi celebrated the “beginning of work” on the Biotech Center of Excellence, the new center of excellence for the development and production of biological drugs.

The Center will be operational from 2024, projecting itself towards the future of medicine and will be specialized in the development and production of active ingredients such as monoclonal antibodies (produced with recombinant DNA techniques starting from a single type of immune cell), enzymes and other proteins. From the cells to the finished drug, then, up to the packaging for the international market, attracting to Italy crucial talents and technical skills for the development of a specialized know-how.

The creation of the Biotech Center of Excellence is also positioned as a response to the difficulties brought about by the pandemic, which has highlighted the need to improve the resilience of the healthcare system, in the name of greater sustainability. Today, in fact, only 22% of all new treatments developed worldwide originate in European countries1 and this is partly caused by the slowdown in the growth of R&D investments throughout the territory.





The Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy took part in the event at the Chiesi – San Leonardo production center in Parma, where the new Center is being built Valentine Valentinithe President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccinithe Councilor for economic development and green economy, work, training of the Emilia-Romagna Region Vincenzo Collathe Mayor of Parma Michael Warthe President of Farmindustria Marcello Cattani and the top management of the Group.

“The success of Made in Italy is possible thanks to companies such as Chiesi, in first place among private companies for investments in research and development in Italy: over 20% of turnover, around half a billion euros in 2022 and in first place also by number of patents. The Chiesi Group is now focusing on biological medicines including monoclonal antibodies with an investment of 85 million euro in a center of international excellence in Parma, confirming its corporate culture centered on the patient, innovation and maximum environmental sustainability,” he commented the Deputy Minister Hon. Valentino Valentini.

“Research, innovation and new technologies are the strategic levers that will already now and in the near future allow a territory like Emilia-Romagna to be able to compete at an international level. For this reason, the opening of this center is excellent news which enriches our region with another place of excellence in the pharmaceutical field. As an institution, we intend to support entrepreneurial realities that invest in good employment, innovation and research, making ever greater opportunities available to them. Starting from a regional system that is enriched, with the inauguration Thursday at the Bologna Technopole, of the European supercomputer Leonardo, the fourth in computing power in the world, an extraordinary infrastructure, at the service of the country and of Europe, which sees also in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors some of the sectors with the greatest potential” – said the President Stefano Bonaccini.