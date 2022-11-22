Yesterday in Parma, the biopharmaceutical group Chiesi celebrated the “beginning of work” on the Biotech Center of Excellence, the new center of excellence for the development and production of biological drugs.
The Center will be operational from 2024, projecting itself towards the future of medicine and will be specialized in the development and production of active ingredients such as monoclonal antibodies (produced with recombinant DNA techniques starting from a single type of immune cell), enzymes and other proteins. From the cells to the finished drug, then, up to the packaging for the international market, attracting to Italy crucial talents and technical skills for the development of a specialized know-how.
The creation of the Biotech Center of Excellence is also positioned as a response to the difficulties brought about by the pandemic, which has highlighted the need to improve the resilience of the healthcare system, in the name of greater sustainability. Today, in fact, only 22% of all new treatments developed worldwide originate in European countries1 and this is partly caused by the slowdown in the growth of R&D investments throughout the territory.
The Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy took part in the event at the Chiesi – San Leonardo production center in Parma, where the new Center is being built Valentine Valentinithe President of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccinithe Councilor for economic development and green economy, work, training of the Emilia-Romagna Region Vincenzo Collathe Mayor of Parma Michael Warthe President of Farmindustria Marcello Cattani and the top management of the Group.
“The success of Made in Italy is possible thanks to companies such as Chiesi, in first place among private companies for investments in research and development in Italy: over 20% of turnover, around half a billion euros in 2022 and in first place also by number of patents. The Chiesi Group is now focusing on biological medicines including monoclonal antibodies with an investment of 85 million euro in a center of international excellence in Parma, confirming its corporate culture centered on the patient, innovation and maximum environmental sustainability,” he commented the Deputy Minister Hon. Valentino Valentini.
“Research, innovation and new technologies are the strategic levers that will already now and in the near future allow a territory like Emilia-Romagna to be able to compete at an international level. For this reason, the opening of this center is excellent news which enriches our region with another place of excellence in the pharmaceutical field. As an institution, we intend to support entrepreneurial realities that invest in good employment, innovation and research, making ever greater opportunities available to them. Starting from a regional system that is enriched, with the inauguration Thursday at the Bologna Technopole, of the European supercomputer Leonardo, the fourth in computing power in the world, an extraordinary infrastructure, at the service of the country and of Europe, which sees also in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors some of the sectors with the greatest potential” – said the President Stefano Bonaccini.
“We are proud to present today this new center of excellence in the presence of local, regional and national institutions. For Chiesi it has always been essential to invest in research with the aim of making our country, and Europe, real protagonists in terms of production and access to innovation. Furthermore, the new Biotech Center of Excellence represents a strong message of our commitment to the country and to the community of Parma in particular, where our company was born,” said Alberto Chiesi, Chairman of the Chiesi Group.
In order to achieve the goal of a sovereign Italy and Europe in terms of production and access to innovation, in fact, it is essential that the European and national institutions work on creating an agile and future-proof legislative and regulatory framework, as well as on maintaining a strong incentive system that encourages advances in science, technology and innovative medicines. There is a need to aim for regulatory and regulatory ecosystems that move beyond the concepts of assessing technology-based healthcare innovation to focus more on the value they bring to patients and healthcare systems as a whole.
“With the Biotech Center, Chiesi intends to internalize its know-how in order to have an effective research and production plant, capable of developing new drugs and promoting integration with the manufacturing plant present in our area. The goal is to become a center of excellence for our molecules. The Biotech Center will be advanced from a biotechnological point of view and will be developed with the same prerogatives as the other company plants. Investing in the biotechnological drug sector means focusing on the medicine of the future, in other words preparing ourselves to respond to the new therapeutic needs of the population,” concluded Antonio Magnelli, Head of Global Manufacturing Division of the Chiesi Group.
The meeting was also an opportunity to talk about Chiesi’s commitment to research in Italy; in fact, the Group continues to invest in the local area, pursuing projects capable of producing value and new highly qualified jobs. The new therapeutic options guaranteed by the Biotech Center of Excellence will allow the company to become an important player in the biopharmaceutical sector, a sector that has been growing steadily for about 10 years.
THE CHIESI GROUP – Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in the fields of respiratory health, rare diseases and specialized care.
To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life, the Group acts responsibly not only towards patients, but also towards the communities in which it operates and towards the environment. Having adopted the legal status of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the United States and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding, and at the heart of every corporate decision.
Chiesi has been B Corp certified since 2019. Its progress in terms of sustainability is measured and evaluated according to the most ambitious standards available today. The company has a goal of achieving zero impact on the environment by 2035.
Chiesi, which boasts over 85 years of experience, is based in Parma, operates in 30 countries, and has over 6,500 collaborators. The Parma Research Center collaborates with six other important R&D centers in France, the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.
