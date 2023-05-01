Biphenol alarm in foods: here are those that contain it | Save family health

After several studies, the dangers of biphenol in food have been discovered. Many contain it, so it is good to be very careful.

We never have enough information on substances that are good or bad for our body. After many years of use, a recent scientific study has demonstrated the dangers of an element contained in many food products.

Studies on chemical compounds that are used every day by many people do not always manage to be on track when it comes to safety and health. Let’s think about famous cases from the past of substances considered excellent for human beings which later turned out to be harmful for the organism. We can give the example of asbestos, widely used in construction before its carcinogenic properties were discovered. Or palm oil, contained in many foods until it was discovered that prolonged intake was harmful to the body. A situation similar to the latter is that of biphenola chemical used extensively in food products, but which has only recently been discovered to be dangerous.

The re-evaluation which led to this conclusion was carried out by theEFSA, the European Food Safety Authority. They have been reviewed by the experts of the authority as well 800 studies carried out by various research teams from 2013 to 2023, who have demonstrated how the prolonged intake of BPA, commonly known as biphenol A, is responsible for an exponential increase in the production of a particular antibody within the spleen. According to the studies analysed, prolonged exposure to this compound would abnormally increase the amount of white blood cells in the body which would cause various types of inflammationespecially lung inflammation, allergies, autoimmune diseases and reproductive damage.

What are the countermeasures taken by EFSA and what we have to do

According to the ESFA, the daily dose of BPA that can be taken without having negative effects on the body is 0,2 nanogrammi (corresponding to 0.2 billionths of a gram) per body kilo. It should be considered that until now the recommended limit was 20 times higher: 40 micrograms per kilo of the body. What bothers consumers is understanding which foods in your diet contain this chemical compound.

This could be destructive to the daily lives of many of us, as BPA is found in different quantities in almost all products preserved in cans. In particular, the analyzes of the studies that led to the EFSA decision showed that the quantities of the compound are particularly high in fish and canned meatas well as in sausage products, coconut milk and ready-made soups.

What will happen in the future

For the time being, EFSA advises consumers to prefer products stored in glass or tetrapak containerssince BPA is present in all canned products, being one of the plastic components necessary for the production of containers where food is stored.

We expect the next one intervention of the European Commission, which will have to take into account the opinion of the authority on this substance and take legislative measures. There is one to be hoped for new legislation at European level for the production of cans for food preservation which will probably have to be made with different materials from today’s ones.