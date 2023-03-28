MILAN – EDIT-B is available in Italy, the first test that, through a simple blood test can differentiate bipolar disorder from major depression, with an excellent sensitivity and specificity, greater than 80%. Bipolar disorder is a highly disabling psychiatric pathology that affects about 1% – 2% of the population in Italy, a figure that is thought to be largely underestimated, due to the time required for a diagnosis, which is between 8 and 10 years. Not only that, international studies indicate that about 56% of those affected by this pathology do not receive a diagnosis and 60% do not receive adequate medical and pharmacological treatment.

An accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment are instead essential to avoid the serious consequences of bipolar disorder on the mental and physical health of patients, as well as on their own and their families’ quality of life.

THE NEW TEST

Recognizing these challenges, Alcediag and SYNLAB have chosen to make available to psychiatric physicians EDIT-B, the first in vitro blood test designed to differentiate bipolar disorder from unipolar depression. Clinically validated in depressed adults and CE-IVD marked, the objective of the test is to help specialist doctors to quickly formulate an accurate differential diagnosis, thus significantly reducing the diagnostic delay from several years to a few days. Patient management can therefore be optimized: implementation of an appropriate treatment, reduction of comorbidities and improvement of quality of life.

“The alternation of depressive phases and manic phases cause enormous suffering in patients – he declares Professor Maurizio Ferrari, Chief Medical Officer of SYNLAB Italia – Being able to diagnose the presence of this disorder in a short time means having the opportunity to implement an adequate therapeutic strategy, rather than prescribing ineffective treatments for several years, thus allowing patients to manage the disease in their daily lives and get back to having a life full and satisfying”.

The reasons for the difficulty in diagnosing this pathology are mainly to be found in the similarity of symptoms between bipolar syndrome and major depression.

The depression it is characterized by a drop in mood, loss of interest or pleasure in things, feelings of guilt, insomnia, thoughts of self-worth or even suicide.

Il bipolar disorder instead it is characterized by the alternation of episodes of depression with episodes of mania, i.e. improvement of mood on a euphoric and expansive basis. This leads patients to confuse the manic phase as a moment of well-being, thus not going to their doctor, who therefore does not have the possibility of formulating a correct diagnosis. Added to this are other problems: bipolar syndrome can be confused with schizophrenia; substance abuse may mask other symptoms; mood swings in adolescence can be perceived as normal.

EDIT-B represents an objective laboratory support that can support the psychiatrist in the conclusive diagnosis, by measuring the RNA editing of specific markers in the patients’ blood. To do this, a new generation sequencing (NGS) technology is used, combined with proprietary algorithms developed through artificial intelligence (AI).

Two clinical studies have evaluated the EDIT-B platform. The first clinical studyconducted at the psychiatry department of the Montpellier University Hospital, included 245 patients and showed a sensitivity of 91.2% and specificity of 84.6% for the EDIT-B test. The results of this study were published in the scientific journal Nature: Translational Psychiatry. The second clinical study was conducted in collaboration with Les Toises psychiatric clinics in Switzerland and included 143 patients, with results showing a sensitivity and specificity of over 80% (publication pending).

“We are very proud to be part of the EDIT-B project, which will give an answer to so many patients who face such a difficult journey before receiving a diagnosis. The availability of this test will truly be a game changer in the psychiatric sector,” he says Giovanni Gianolli, CEO of SYNLAB Italy. “The commitment to this project is another demonstration of SYNLAB’s willingness to provide the most innovative solutions, in support of doctors and patients, in order to be able to make the best therapeutic decisions, for the benefit of health and quality of life in pathologies also very disabling”.