A woman has died in China after being infected with the H3N8 variant of bird flu. It is the first human victim: in 2022 there had been two other cases of H3N8 infection, also in China, then recovered. The 56-year-old from Guangdong province, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), died on March 16 after being hospitalized for severe pneumonia. The first symptoms appeared on February 22nd. The woman had several underlying conditions and a history of exposure to live poultry and wild birds. After her death, the health authorities ordered the collection of samples from the woman’s home and from the «wet market» (live animal market) that she used to attend. The results of the analyzes showed that the samples collected from the market were positive for group H3 viruses. None of the patient’s family and close contacts developed symptoms attributable to the infection.

In general, human cases of avian flu – reminds the WHO – are the result of direct or indirect exposure to infected live or dead poultry or in contaminated environments. So far H3N8 has not shown the ability to be easily transmitted from human to human: as a result the risk of it spreading locally and globally is considered low. However, WHO reiterates, it is essential to keep surveillance high to detect any changes associated with the viruses in circulation. The H3N8 virus it is frequently transmitted from birds to horses, dogs and sea lions. It had never been detected in humans until the first two (recovered) cases in China in April and May 2022. H3N8 is not related to H5N1, another avian virus, much more common in wild and farmed birds .

In recent months some concern has been linked precisely to H5N1, which circulates widely around the world. But according to the latest report from the World organization for animal health (Woah), the number of cases in animals is declining. In the three weeks between 10 and 30 March, globally, there were 26 new outbreaks of flu in poultry and 148 in other birds (in the previous three weeks there were 44 and 160 respectively). The number of dead or slaughtered animals has also decreased, from 2.2 million to 610,000. Most of the new outbreaks have been registered in Europe. However, cases of infection in mammals are worrying. “Reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses further underline the increased potential risk that viruses are better adapted to mammals and are transmitted to humans and other animals,” writes the World Organization for Animal Health.

Bird flu is caused by a type A virus (there are four types of influenza viruses: A, B, C and D). It can infect almost all bird species, which can then shed the virus in their feces. In the highly pathogenic form (there is also a low pathogenic form), the disease occurs suddenly, followed by rapid death in almost 100% of cases. Avian virus natural reserves are wild ducks, identified as a source of infection for farmed poultry, particularly susceptible to the disease. At least fifteen subtypes of influenza viruses are known to infect birds, although all highly pathogenic outbreaks have been caused by type A viruses of subtypes H5 and H7. Depending on the protein combined with the virus (N1 to N9), the virus acquires a different designation (H5N1, H7N2). However, all type A viruses are known for their genetic instability, as they are subject to numerous mutations during DNA replication. Of the 15 subtypes of avian viruses, H5N1 (circulating since 1997) is the most concerning for its ability to rapidly mutate and acquire genes from viruses that infect other animal species (for example cats, mice and pigs).