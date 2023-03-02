Dozens of carcasses have been found: it is an unprecedented situation, but at the moment it is not a concern for the population

In recent weeks, especially on the beaches of Lake Garda, a rather unusual presence of dead seagulls has been reported. The first case was found on February 18, but in recent weeks the carcasses of birds found in the area have reached and probably exceeded one hundred. Analyzes by zooprophylactic institutes in the areas concerned have confirmed that the cause of the numerous deaths of seagulls is avian flu, which in recent months has created problems in Europe and around the world for various intensive poultry farms and also for wildlife.

The situation at the moment seems to only concern seagulls: the infections are due to the spread of a highly pathogenic variant of the H5N1/HPAI influenza virus, i.e. with a high capacity to cause disease: cases of dead seagulls have been recorded in Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia-Romagna, but the major outbreaks are concentrated in the towns of lower Lake Garda: the first confirmed case of death from bird flu is in Toscolano Maderno, but carcasses were also found in Desenzano, Sirmione, Peschiera , Manerba, Padenghe and San Felice del Benaco.

The work of containing the epidemic at the moment focuses on the immediate removal of the carcasses of dead seagulls, to prevent them from becoming food for other wild animals or from being bitten by domestic animals. In fact, the infection occurs through direct contact with a sick animal or through its feces. In some cases the carcasses found showed bite marks, probably from mice, or had been pecked by crows.

#Gardaunfortunately the cause of the numerous deaths recorded in Garda has been confirmed #Bresciano between ##seagulls: a #Desenzano come a #Toscolano it is about #avian. Now it is feared that the #virus it also reaches the birds of the Trentino bank. Alarm especially for farms. pic.twitter.com/wveHaP7oLb — Davide Pivetti (@pivettiladige) February 25, 2023

The Venetian experimental zooprophylactic institute says that at the moment there are no reports of infections in other species of birds or mammals: water birds that coexist with seagulls have been monitored, as well as foxes, stone martens and wild cats. In October 2022, the passage of the H5N1 virus from birds to mammals, and in particular to the mink of a farm in Carral in Galicia, was found in Spain.

No cases of this kind have been found in Italy and in the Garda area: in Spain it was probably favored by the intensive nature of breeding. The Brescia Health Protection Agency (ATS), reiterating that the risk for the population is to be considered low, wrote to the 22 municipalities of Lake Garda, recommending «to avoid direct contact with wild animals, especially in the case appear sick, dying or deceased, and not to autonomously provide for the collection”. Particular precautions have also been suggested to poultry farmers in the area, who must avoid any possible contact with wildlife.

Since an increase in bird flu cases began to be seen in 2021, few cases of contagion involving humans who came into contact with infected animals have been identified. Cases of contagion between humans are rare and difficult to confirm, the virus has not yet developed mutations such as to adapt to our body, at the moment it does not constitute a particular danger. However, health institutions carefully observe the new cases, because greater circulation of the virus increases the risk of mutations.

According to the opinions of experts, the epidemic that is killing the seagulls could be at its peak in this phase and already in the next few weeks it could end, at least as regards the Garda area, with the seasonal migration of birds.

