Health and wellness
Bird flu, circulation salt in Italy: what it is and what we know
The circulation of avian flu among wild birds is increasing throughout Italy, as evidenced by data from the national and European reference center for avian flu at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie. However, the director of Unaitalia, the association of companies in the Italian poultry sector, reassures: ‘No avian outbreaks in Italian farms’
Avian influenza is a disease of birds originating from a virus: there are different types of influenza viruses that affect these animals, the most predisposed ones are in particular the aquatic ones. The avian flu virus does not usually infect humans, except in rare cases that have been discovered over the years
The avian flu is therefore circulating in the Italian territory as it happens in other European countries and beyond, where the cases found are increasing also in the poultry or in wild mammalian animals, rarer in domestic mammals. Data provided starting from September 2022 in Italy highlighted 79 almost of positivity among gulls (19), teals (13), mallards (10) as well as other specimens of birds of prey and ducks. Other cases found on seagulls are also under consideration
There are currently no confirmed cases of avian influenza among mammals in Italy, but monitoring activities are also planned for these species. As for the domestic birds instead, after the wave that hit above all the north-east between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the situation has improved considerably, with the last case dating back to the end of last December