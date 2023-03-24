Home Health Bird flu is killing thousands of sea lions in Peru
Health

Bird flu is killing thousands of sea lions in Peru

by admin
Bird flu is killing thousands of sea lions in Peru

Health and wellness

Bird flu, circulation salt in Italy: what it is and what we know

The circulation of avian flu among wild birds is increasing throughout Italy, as evidenced by data from the national and European reference center for avian flu at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie. However, the director of Unaitalia, the association of companies in the Italian poultry sector, reassures: ‘No avian outbreaks in Italian farms’

Avian influenza is a disease of birds originating from a virus: there are different types of influenza viruses that affect these animals, the most predisposed ones are in particular the aquatic ones. The avian flu virus does not usually infect humans, except in rare cases that have been discovered over the years

The avian flu is therefore circulating in the Italian territory as it happens in other European countries and beyond, where the cases found are increasing also in the poultry or in wild mammalian animals, rarer in domestic mammals. Data provided starting from September 2022 in Italy highlighted 79 almost of positivity among gulls (19), teals (13), mallards (10) as well as other specimens of birds of prey and ducks. Other cases found on seagulls are also under consideration

There are currently no confirmed cases of avian influenza among mammals in Italy, but monitoring activities are also planned for these species. As for the domestic birds instead, after the wave that hit above all the north-east between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the situation has improved considerably, with the last case dating back to the end of last December

See also  The floating robot that saves birds from fishing nets

You may also like

what to do to lower it with stationary...

here is the list of untraceable medicines (also...

Common goal: Faster deadlines

the successes and the revolution after the Covid-breaking...

Means against snoring: 23 products in the test

Statins and side effects, is the solution to...

you have to eat these foods and it...

Ticks are back, watch out for bites and...

«I sat down for a moment and Adam...

North Korea tests new nuclear attack submarine drone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy