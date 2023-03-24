Health and wellness

Bird flu, circulation salt in Italy: what it is and what we know

The circulation of avian flu among wild birds is increasing throughout Italy, as evidenced by data from the national and European reference center for avian flu at the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie. However, the director of Unaitalia, the association of companies in the Italian poultry sector, reassures: ‘No avian outbreaks in Italian farms’

Avian influenza is a disease of birds originating from a virus: there are different types of influenza viruses that affect these animals, the most predisposed ones are in particular the aquatic ones. The avian flu virus does not usually infect humans, except in rare cases that have been discovered over the years

The avian flu is therefore circulating in the Italian territory as it happens in other European countries and beyond, where the cases found are increasing also in the poultry or in wild mammalian animals, rarer in domestic mammals. Data provided starting from September 2022 in Italy highlighted 79 almost of positivity among gulls (19), teals (13), mallards (10) as well as other specimens of birds of prey and ducks. Other cases found on seagulls are also under consideration