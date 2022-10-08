Il Covid it is not the only pathogen that continues undaunted to arouse fear in Europe (especially after the leap of infections, of which we have spoken here). Public health is also threatened by an old acquaintance: avian flu. This was reported by a report produced by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), l’European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) e l’EU Reference Laboratory for Avian Influenza.

Avian epidemic: where and when it broke out

The one that registered in the summer of 2022 in Europe and Great Britain it is a real avian epidemic. Even the largest ever seen in the Old Continent, if you consider the two-year period 2021-2022. Also thanks to the Covid pandemic, which has catalyzed all the attention of health authorities and citizens, the guard has been lowered on the virus transmitted from birds to humans.

Between last year and 2022 they were nearly 50 million killed (47.7 to be precise) of birds affected by avian, for a total of over 2,500 established outbreaks. EFSA spoke of an “unprecedented” geographical spreadfrom the Norway al Portugal. In the fall of 2021 he H5N1 virusresponsible for the avian, first arrived in North America, causing severe outbreaks in the poultry Canada and of United States and killing large numbers of wild birds (outbreaks were also reported in April in the US and China, as we explained here).

The numbers of avian

The data disclosed by the report relates to 37 European countries. Experts speak of 187 detection of the contagion in captive birds. Only between June and September 2022 were they reported 788 almost in the virus HPAI (High Pathogenic Avian Influenza, highly pathogenic avian influenza). Most infections (710) involve wild birds, while others have been reported in poultry (56) and captive birds (22).

What risks for humans?

Despite the exceptional number of recently detected cases, as well as the numerous transmission events to different species of mammals“Fortunately there have been no human infections during the recent outbreaks of avian influenza in the European Economic Area, ”noted the director of the ECDC Andrea Ammon. The risk to humans in the world, notwithstanding a small number of asymptomatic infections, remains “at low levels”. EFSA assesses the risk of transmission to humans through thedisplay of products derived from contaminated poultry.

However zero risk does not exist, as we have experienced in spite of ourselves with Covid. There are groups of people, mostly those who work in the animal sector, which “are more at risk of exposure to infected animals. It is essential that doctors, laboratory experts and health experts, both in the animal and human sectors, collaborate and maintain a coordinated approach. Vigilance is needed to identify influenza virus infections as soon as possible and to inform risk assessments and public health action ”.

What is avian

Identified in 1996 in Asia and spread to Europe and Africa in the early 2000s, the avian virus mainly affects wild species. Hence the epidemiological danger, linked to migratory habits of these birds, which therefore allow the virus to spread and infect birds from other countries. As reported by the Ministry of Health, the so-called “avian” represents a viral infection that normally spreads among birds and which, sporadically, can also infect people. THE symptoms can range from a mild upper respiratory infection (fever and cough) to a serious one pneumoniasyndrome from acute respiratory distress (breathing difficulties), shock and (in very rare cases) even death.

Influenza viruses carried by animals such as pigs or birds can infect humans, causing mild to very severe diseases, explains ECDC in its new guidelines. “These viruses have the potential to seriously affect public health“, as happened during the H5N1 avian outbreaks in Egypt or H7N9 in China. Or again with the pandemic of H1N1 of 2009, caused by a virus initially spread from pigs to humans.