The avian influenza (H5N1) epidemic which is killing large numbers of species in Europe and the United States is unlikely to spread to people. But in a statement from the task force monitoring bird flu cases at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), it notes that ‘viruses are constantly evolving and we remain vigilant for any evidence of changing risk to the population, as well as working with partners to fill gaps in scientific evidence. , is developing models and simulations that predict epidemic scenarios of H5N1 avian influenza in humans, some of which with rather disturbing results.

The simulations

British researchers have developed models to predict the spread and impact of the virus on British territory. They first assumed a transmissibility above the epidemic threshold, with each positive infecting more than one person. In the “mild” scenario, an infection fatality rate was considered similar to that of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2021, which was around 0.25 percent. In this case, an H5N1 epidemic would cause 1 death for every 400 people infected, while the hospitalization rate would be 1%.

In the second scenario, the more serious one, the researchers assumed a mortality rate of 2.5%, which would cause 1 death for every 40 infected. The scenario is analogous to that of the “Spanish” flu that broke out at the turn of the First World War, which was responsible for around 50 million deaths globally (at the time the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official data from the Johns University Hopkins, killed almost 7 million people, 190,000 in Italy.) According to researchers, a flu pandemic would affect young people more than the elderly, just as happened with the Spanish flu.