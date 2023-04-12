A new case of human avian influenza infection was reported in China in a 56-year-old woman who later died. Indeed, on March 27, 2023, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China notified the World Health Organization of a confirmed case of human infection with the virusavian influenza A(H3N8). This is, WHO explains in a note, the third reported case of human infection with an avian influenza A(H3N8) virus; all three cases were reported from China.