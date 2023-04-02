Home Health Birth center or clinic, which is better for mother and child?
Health

Birth center or clinic, which is better for mother and child?

by admin
Birth center or clinic, which is better for mother and child?

by Lena Högemann

29.03.2023, 17:40
12 Min.

Germany’s first birthplace is in a village in Brandenburg. Away from the hustle and bustle, but also far from the nearest clinic. What is the best place to give birth? The answer depends on who you ask.

You can also listen to this article:

Dark red and green sheets hang in front of the chicken coop. It’s last night’s laundry drying now in a picturesque garden, laundry from a birth. Maresa Fiege, 38, is a midwife and is standing next to a herb bed. Here in Gerswalde, a village in the Uckermark, she opened Germany’s first birth center, a birth house in the country.

See also  G20, Meloni: "Covid overcome thanks to vaccines and medical personnel" | "Do not sacrifice freedom for health protection" - TGCOM

You may also like

Friuli Venezia Giulia, at 7pm turnout from 26%...

Ciocca: stop synthetic meat also in Europe

Mourinho’s sensational gesture to the fans

Wijnaldum and Dybala, it’s the real Rome! El...

Petteri Orpo down 20.8%, Sanna Marin down 20.7%,...

Ok, but what the f**k is Ozempic, why...

Short bob for women over 60 adds style...

Napoli-Milan, the official formations – Fantacalcio ®

Gröhe at the International Meeting to Fight Cancer

PizzAut opens in Monza, Mattarella at the ribbon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy