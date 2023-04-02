by Lena Högemann 29.03.2023, 17:40

Germany’s first birthplace is in a village in Brandenburg. Away from the hustle and bustle, but also far from the nearest clinic. What is the best place to give birth? The answer depends on who you ask.

Dark red and green sheets hang in front of the chicken coop. It’s last night’s laundry drying now in a picturesque garden, laundry from a birth. Maresa Fiege, 38, is a midwife and is standing next to a herb bed. Here in Gerswalde, a village in the Uckermark, she opened Germany’s first birth center, a birth house in the country.