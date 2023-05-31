Birth control pills: everything you need to know

Are you looking for a birth control method that is perfect for you? Here is all the information about the pill.

When having sex it is important to protect yourself from unwanted pregnancies if that is not what you want at this point in your life.

The best way to do this is to choose a contraceptive that fits your needs of your physique, as well as your preferences, since there are different types of contraceptives, such as pills, patches or subcutaneous implants.

The birth control pill: who can use it and who can’t

The birth control pill is a drug that prevents conception by acting on the menstrual cycle. It mainly contains two hormones: gli estrogen and the progestinwhich work by preventing the egg from ripening and making the endometrium thicker so that the sperm cannot fertilize the egg in case of relationship.

The birth control pill it is 99% effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies and can be used by all women of childbearing age (16-45 years), provided they are healthy and without contraindications. Indeed it absolutely must not be taken by women suffering from:

Venous thrombosis or cerebral vascular disorders;

Uncontrolled hypertension;

Severe liver disease;

Cancers such as breast cancer;

From women who are already going through pregnancy.

There are different types of birth control pills, and each of them contains different hormones and different sorts and facts.

Let’s talk about the right away combined birth control pills. This contains two hormones, estrogen and progestogen – estrogen prevents the maturation of the egg and the progestogen modifies the lining of the uterus. This dual action allows you to obtain a high contraceptive efficacy close to 99.7%. Among side effects they can be nausea, headache, changes in cycle and breakthrough bleeding; but it is also able to protect against certain pathologies such as ovarian and endometrial cancer. It also goes taken at the same time every day

The with a mini pill instead it contains progestogen only in higher doses and therefore acts mainly by modifying the uterine mucosa. Its contraceptive efficacy is slightly lowerbetween 91 and 99%. At the same time cause in general fewer side effects compared to the combined contraceptive pill, but breakthrough bleeding is more frequent. The assumption admits a broad 12 hour windowso it’s already a better solution for women who tend to forget to take it at a specific time.

In any case, before deciding which contraceptive to use it is good consult your gynecologist so as to be able to make the best choice together to obtain maximum yield with the least possible number of side effects.