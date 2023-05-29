Birthmarks on children’s skin: let’s debunk the false legends

There are many legends about birthmarks on children’s skin, but many of them are false and should not be indulged.

There are many urban legends about the so-called specks on the skin of the newborn. The most common is that according to which if during pregnancy the woman develops a “birthmark”, her unborn child will also have a red one once it comes into the world.

As mentioned, according to popular beliefs, they are called cravings and would be the result of a “culinary temptation” to which the mother did not succumb during pregnancy! In Italy, in fact, grandmothers believe that for every desire not satisfied by the pregnant woman, there is a stain on the skin that she will sometimes “hand down” to her son.

These are theories that, of course, have not found scientific confirmation. So what are the spots that children often have on their skin?

In common jargon they are defined as “cravings” but what are they from a medical point of view?

Who says that there are false myths only for diet? Despite what one might imagine, even when referring to the ‘birthmarks’ present on the skin of newborns, there would be some people’s voices that are totally wrong.

For example, some believe that if the speck appears on the forehead it would mean that the little one will be very intelligent. If, on the other hand, the speck appears on the left side, it will be a creative and impulsive person.

If the stain appears on the neck for many it means that the child will have a fulfilling and happy destiny, while on the legs or arms it would mean that he will live a stable love and a happy family. Others argue that if the spots were to appear on the back, the little one will have a sincere and sincere character.

Birthmarks on the bottom of boys instead would be an indication of a solid personality, while for girls it will be a tenacious woman. These are urban legends which, as mentioned, have no scientific value, but what are they in reality and why do they appear?

Spots on children’s skin can appear from birth or during their growth, especially in the first years of life. Those of pink and red color up to purplish and bluish are generally capillary malformation or Mongolian spots, most have one kind nature and tend to gradually disappear on their own.

In any case it is important to contact the pediatrician who will be able to tell the parents what to do and possibly how to eliminate them. In most cases it is a transient and non-worrying phenomenon that should not cause alarm.