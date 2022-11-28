An integral part of the breakfast of millions of Italians, the cookie it is consumed in a “massive” way even during a snack, tea but not only: this is also why it exists in many different forms and types that can actually send us into “confusion”. It is also possible to be able to find biscuits that are considered healthy, even if the market always seems to be ready to offer us many products that promise a lot from this point of view.

The term that betrays a “double cooking”, refers to a type of bread adopted by the ancient Romans which was precisely cooked twice, while the categorization we know today applies in a generic way to many small-medium culinary preparations size of sweet nature.

Biscuits, which are the healthiest ones? Here is the opinion of the nutritionist

Among the theoretically “simple” ones we find dry biscuits which have less fat and more carbohydrates, often contain milk, eggs, sugar and glucose syrup, then there are wholemeal biscuits which usually have a high fiber content, and are sometimes accompanied by fruit. Shortbread biscuits are slightly fatter and more crumbly, and ultimately those that can be considered “light”, i.e. gluten-free, with no added fat or sugar.

In general it is impossible to find biscuits that do not contain a sugar content that falls below 10%, in general it is advisable to prefer more fats than sugars (it is better that the sugar content does not exceed 20 grams per 100 g), by consulting the nutritional table on the package: it is important that the main ingredients are flour and sugar, followed by fats and sugars, and eventually eggs. In fact, the fats that make up the biscuits are generally easier to manage by the body which, on the other hand, has significant difficulties when it has to deal with sugars, which are always present in considerable quantities as mentioned.

It is generally advisable to consume them in the morning, i.e. when our body metabolizes sugars and fats more efficiently.