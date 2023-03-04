© Getty Images/AlexRaths

Bisoprolol is an active ingredient from the group of so-called beta blockers. By blocking certain receptors in the heart, it ensures that the hormones adrenaline and noradrenaline, which influence heart rate and blood pressure, cannot bind to these receptors. This slows the heartbeat and lowers blood pressure. For this reason, bisoprolol is used, for example, to treat high blood pressure. However, when taken with other medications, there can be numerous interactions. Even with some pre-existing conditions, it is better to avoid the active ingredient. What are they, which drugs have interactions and can bisoporol also be taken during pregnancy and breastfeeding?

Interaction: Enhancement of the antihypertensive effect

Serious interactions can occur if bisoprolol is taken at the same time as certain other medications. Under no circumstances should the beta-blocker be used together with floctafenine, amiodarone or sultoprid. This can become serious lead to cardiac arrhythmia. The affected person must also be carefully monitored if they are taking calcium channel blockers of the verapamil or diltiazem type or other medicines for cardiac arrhythmias.

The antihypertensive effect of bisoprolol can be increased by the simultaneous intake of anesthetics (barbiturates), antihistamines, antirheumatic drugs, neuroleptics or tricyclic antidepressants. This effect can also occur with MAO inhibitors (except MAO-B inhibitors), which are antidepressants. On the other hand, when taking beta-blockers at the same time, after stopping the MAO inhibitors, a rapid increase in blood pressure can also set in, which can result in a hypertensive crisis (massive increase in blood pressure). Tetracyclic antidepressants such as mirtazapine or maprotiline do not trigger such interactions.

Gastric acid-inhibiting active substances such as pantoprazole, ranitidine or cimetidine can also lead to an increased reduction in blood pressure. So these drugs should not be taken together.

The simultaneous intake of other antihypertensive agents such as ACE inhibitors (e.g. ramipril or captopril) or sartans (e.g. valsartan or candesartan) can increase the effect of bisoprolol. This effect is sometimes desired, but the various active ingredients should only be taken together after consulting a doctor. Usually ACE inhibitors and beta blockers are combined, but not beta blockers and sartans.

Other interactions with bisoprolol

In contrast, the antihypertensive effect of bisoprolol is weakened by taking products containing adrenaline or noradrenaline. The same applies to taking the antibiotic rifampicin, as this ensures that Biosprolol is broken down more quickly in the body. With other antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, this risk does not exist.

If bisoprolol is used at the same time as special blood pressure medication (centrally acting antihypertensives) such as guanfacine, guanethidine, clonidine, alpha-methyldopa or reserpine, the heart rate may drop sharply and the conduction to the heart may be delayed. By taking certain migraine medications (ergotamine derivatives), on the other hand, circulatory disorders in the periphery (i.e. in the arms and legs) can be increased.

Taking bisoprolol and insulin or other active ingredients that lower blood sugar at the same time can intensify or mask hypoglycaemia. Regular blood sugar checks are therefore particularly important for people with diabetes.

If the active substance digoxin is taken at the same time as bisoprolol to strengthen the heart, this can result in a slowdown in digoxin excretion. Therefore, the amount of digoxin in the blood must be checked regularly by a doctor.

Bisoprolol: contraindications

Bisoprolol should not be used under certain circumstances. This is the case, for example, if there is hypersensitivity to the active ingredient.

Other contraindications include:

an acute or undertreated (decompensated) form of cardiac insufficiency

failure of the heart to pump (cardiogenic shock)

More serious conduction disorders in the heart (specifically second or third degree AV block)

Lung diseases such as severe bronchial asthma or chronically narrowed airways

low blood pressure (hypotension) or very slow heart rate (bradycardia)

untreated tumor of the adrenal glands

Late stage of peripheral arterial occlusive disease (PAD, claudication) or Raynaud’s syndrome

metabolic hyperacidity (acidosis)

Particular caution should also be exercised in patients with diabetes mellitus, psoriasis (psoriasis), impaired liver or kidney function, Prinzmetal angina and hyperthyroidism. Likewise, people who are currently undergoing desensitization to treat an allergy should only take bisoprolol after careful benefit-risk assessment.

Children should not be treated with bisoprolol, as there is not enough experience with it.

Bisoprolol in pregnancy

Bisoprolol may only be used during pregnancy if the doctor deems the treatment absolutely necessary. Because so far there is no reliable knowledge of how bisoprolol works during pregnancy. However, there are indications that the placenta is less supplied with blood due to the active ingredient and that this can lead to growth disorders in the child. A better studied alternative is the beta-blocker metoprolol.

If possible, bisoprolol should also not be taken while breastfeeding, as it cannot be ruled out that the active substance may pass into breast milk. Again, metoprolol is a possible alternative.

In addition to the interactions and contraindications already mentioned, further information should be observed when taking bisoprolol:

The consumption of alcohol can increase the antihypertensive effect of bisoprolol.

With heavy physical exertion or strict fasting, hypoglycaemia can occur if bisoprolol is taken at the same time.

Treatment can increase sensitivity to allergens. As a result, severe hypersensitivity reactions can occur during desensitization.

In people with renal impairment, renal function should be checked regularly during treatment.

Especially at the beginning of treatment, when increasing the dose or when changing preparations, bisoprolol can have a negative effect on the ability to react. This can – especially in combination with alcohol – lead to complications when driving or using machines.

Problems can arise in people who wear contact lenses because bisoprolol can negatively affect the production of tears.

