Bisphenol A in food: EFSA further lowers the tolerable daily threshold. Where it is and where it is forbidden

Il bisphenol a (Bpa) was already under control by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). It is a substance present in combination with other plastics and resins often used in food containers and packaging. Some residues are also found in cans and jars. Several studies have found the possibility that Bpa migrates from containers to food, which is why a minimum daily threshold had already been set in the countries of the Union. We speak of an “endocrine disruptor”. As such, beyond a certain dose, Bpa could alter the development of the hormonal system, also having negative effects on fertility. It is also a risk factor for breast and prostate cancer, diabetes and various heart diseases. The substance has always been under control, both in Europe and in the United States.

A “prudential” measure

EFSA has simply increased the security levels, bringing the tolerable daily threshold (DGT) from 4 micrograms (4 millionths of a gram) to 0.2 nanograms (2 billionths of a gram). The reasons for this decision are reported in the report entitled Re-evaluation of the risks to public health related to thepresence of bisphenol A (BPA) in foodstuffs.

Joint reports had also previously been published together with theEuropean Medicines Agency (EMA) and atGerman Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BFR). All milestones with references to their sources have been published by EFSA. We are talking about works that have been going on since at least 2006.

Since our first comprehensive risk assessment of the substance (2006) – said Dr. Claude Lambré, chairman of the EFSA expert group -, our scientists have periodically and very thoroughly analyzed the safety of BPA. For the review, we screened a large number of scientific publications – continues Lambré -, including over 800 new studies published since January 2013. This allowed us to navigate among significant elements of uncertainty about the toxicity of BPA. In studies we have observed an increase in the percentage of T helper lymphocytes in the spleen. These play a key role in our cellular immune mechanisms, and such an increase could lead to the development of allergic lung inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

It is a “prudential” measure, as defined by EFSA. In fact, European legislators had already introduced restrictions on some uses of the substance since 2015 (for example, it is already prohibited in baby bottles), reducing the dosage through food. Furthermore, other factors that may have influenced the results of the studies in question must always be considered. “Several variables can in fact influence the overall risk to an individual’s health – continues the European body -, including other stress factors on the organism, genetics and nutrition ». Now the European Commission will be examining a new DGT about 20,000 times lower than the previous one, with the possibility of setting quantitative thresholds that are even safer for our health.

