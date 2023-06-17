Home » Bisseck, Inter burns everyone: “Here is the deputy Bastoni”. New encounter for white smoke
Health

Bisseck, Inter burns everyone: “Here is the deputy Bastoni”. New encounter for white smoke

by admin
Bisseck, Inter burns everyone: “Here is the deputy Bastoni”. New encounter for white smoke

Yesterday, however, the meeting served to clarify all the details present in the release clause that binds the defender to the Danish club. In fact, the agreement provides for the possibility of paying in two installments and this has made it possible to speed up the times of the operation. Inter want to guarantee Inzaghi the possibility of having as definitive a squad as possible starting from the day of the meeting, scheduled for 10 July in Appiano Gentile”adds Gazette.

June 17, 2023 (change June 17, 2023 | 08:41)

© breaking latest news

See also  The Australian flu knocks everyone out: "Right now it's hitting more than Covid" - THE NATION

You may also like

Gymnastics for Seniors: Effective Gymnastic Exercises & Tips

Pova on the road and reviews of cheap...

Swollen legs: what are the causes of edema?...

Drink more water, here are 5 secrets and...

deaths decreased by 15% in men and 8%...

The 4-day week in nursing? Expert explains the...

We can destroy the center of Kiev

Lung cancer screening could prevent thousands of deaths

What foods are recommended to lower blood pressure?

Air travel, how to organize yourself with medicines:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy