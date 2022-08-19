The collapse came suddenly. For no specific reason. Bitcoin yield 8% to 21,700 dollars, Ethereum 7% to $ 1,650, the entire cryptocurrency sector drops 8.7%, capitalization is preparing to return to under one trillion, bringing the entire sector to a three-week low.

Analysts do not give reasons at the moment. Some industry sites speak of a mysterious collapse. And maybe that’s it. Historically double-digit slumps are nothing new for cryptocurrencies. The threat of the Chinese authorities to close crypto mining activities (which in fact allows the creation, or rather, the extraction of bitcoins from that dizzying network of algorithms that protects them within the blockchain) was enough. Or that the United States try to regulate it. Either the failure of a large cryptocurrency trading point, or a scam discovered by the authorities, as it happened, or even cases like that of stablecoins. At the moment there are no such elements to motivate the new collapse of the sector.

The trend of crypto, linked to the stock market

It is true that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies over the past couple of years have begun to reflect stock market ups and downs. And it is equally true that the European indices continue in negative territory after the data on German producer prices, which increased more than analysts expected.

The decline is being reflected in the US futures market, with the technological Nasdaq losing 1.1%. But inflationary dynamics and the cost of money should generally play the game of the crypto market, seen as a way to ‘protect’ money from rising prices.

The stocks of crypto companies listed on the Nasdaq collapse

This time, however, the collapse does not seem to have a rational cause and effect relationship. While the only reason to which at the moment reason seems to have a vague access, or a glimmer of analysis, leads to looking for the causes in the general collapse of confidence that investors, small and large, private and institutional, seem to have in the sector.

At Nasdaq the stocks of the main companies that work with cryptocurrencies are losing ground: Coinbase, the largest bitcoin exchange in the world, sells 8%, same thing for Marathon Digital which sells 11.2%, Riot Blockchain the 11.1%. To confirm that the whole sector is suffering.

Cryptocurrencies Bill Gates considers NFT investors the dumbest of all by Arcangelo Rociola June 16, 2022



As it has now been confirmed for several months. Bitcoin slipped from $ 60,000 last November to $ 21,000 in recent weeks, back to its lowest level in the last three weeks. The cryptocurrency fever, after the promised high earnings and sometimes even guaranteed to investors, seems to be waning a bit. At least for now. Because moments of tiredness have always occurred in recent years, always followed by new upsurge.