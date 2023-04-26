Home » Bitonto (Bari), collision between two cars: four young people died
Bitonto (Bari), collision between two cars: four young people died

Traffic accident a bitontoin the province of Bari. Four young people between 17 and 27 years old died and two others were seriously injured after the cars they were traveling in collided on provincial road 231.

Firefighters attended the scene, who
they extracted the two wounded from the plates. The accident occurred between Modugno and Bitonto. The four victims were aboard a single car that ended up
beyond the roadway.

