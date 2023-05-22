Bitter coffe? You will be amazed at the incredible consequences of no sugar

Bitter coffee has many health benefits that many underestimate. The consequences of not adding sugar will surprise you.

Coffee is a drink with great properties on the body, but which are too often underestimated. However, not adding sugar to this food can have even more positive effects on health and therefore it is worth investigating them further.

Many will be surprised to learn the great properties of bitter coffee. The one in question is a widely consumed drink and very often there are those who usually consume it completely bitter, systematically underestimating the positive effects of this habit on the body.

Bitter coffee, the benefits you didn’t know about

For starters, it can be helpful to know that helps improve digestion. Thanks to the presence of caffeine, in fact, it favors a greater production of gastric acid. This in turn allows food to be digested better, preventing episodes of constipation.

Several studies have also highlighted that the sugar-free drink in question helps prevent the occurrence of oncological diseases. Drinking bitter coffee also allows you to benefit from a lower risk of getting sick even very serious such as, for example, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s.

The reason lies in the fact that cognitive functions are improved including concentration and memory. In fact, caffeine acts as a real natural stimulant, helping to improve the health of the nervous system. As if that weren’t enough, it seems that bitter coffee also helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes as it helps to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels.

Ultimately, it may be useful to point out that bitter coffee can also have some contraindications. In particular, people suffering from stomach ailments such as, for example, ulcers or reflux should avoid consuming the drink. In fact, this can lead to an increase in the production of gastric juices which end up aggravating the symptoms. In any case, in the absence of the aforementioned disturbances, various analyzes have shown that the habit of drinking bitter coffee can have really positive effects on the body.

As it is clear, the benefits are to be understood as referring to a not excessive consumption. As happens with any food, in fact, exaggerating the doses can have counterproductive effects and endanger one’s health. In this regard, it may be useful to know that experts advise not to exceed 4, 5 cups a day.

