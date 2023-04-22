Bitter land, after the release from prison comes a sensational twist: shock anticipations

In the next episodes of Terra Amara we will witness a total upheaval in Züleyha’s life: no one could have imagined it!

If so far the beloved Turkish soap Bitter land has proved to be unmissable, what is about to happen next in the intricate plot is truly sensational. The life of Züleyha Altun it will become even more complicated following his release. In fact, we know that the beautiful protagonist will be arrested for shooting at Iron.

The latter, in fact, convinced that his wife cheated on him with Yilmaz Akkaya, will kick her out of the estate and prevent her from seeing her children Adnan and Leyla. After being shot by her, Demir will accuse the woman of attempted murder and manage to send her to prison. However, the entrepreneur will have a second thought in this regard, even after speaking with his mother Hunkar and will work to lighten his wife’s position in the eyes of the judge. In fact, he will admit to having induced with his abuses Zuleyha to shoot him and will be able to convince the judge to release her, at least until the final sentence. But it is precisely at this point that the unthinkable will happen!

Terra Amara, previews: Züleyha is free again, but the troubles won’t be over for her

In prison Züleyha will also risk his life, given that she will be poisoned with food prepared by her cellmates. Ascertained that he was not the author of the attempted assassination, Demir convinces himself to act so that the woman is released. However, Demir’s choice hides much more diabolical motivations and his behavior will prove it very soon.

Indeed, to man only interested in protecting the good reputation of the family and protect your children from rumors. First of all, she will not bring the little ones home, but will hide them in a place that only he will know about her and this says a lot about the fact that in reality the man has not forgiven his wife at all.

It will then be another decision of his that will leave the public of the very popular soap dumbfounded: in fact, he will announce to Züleyha that from then on her new role will be that of maid. Will have to sleep in room with Fadik and carry out the provisions of Second. A choice that not even Hünkar will agree with, who will begin to open his eyes to the wickedness of his son. Even the woman will show her intention to rebel against him, but she will face unpleasant consequences.

