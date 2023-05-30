Home » Bitter land, the plots of the week of June 5 to 10 – Bitter land
A small preview of what will happen in the next episodes of the Turkish soap opera broadcast on Canale 5


A small preview of what will happen in the episodes of Bitter land, aired from 5 to 10 June on Canale 5 and on the platform Mediaset Infinity.

Yilmaz files for divorce from Mujgan, holding her responsible for Zuleyha’s arrest. The boy visits her in prison and vows to get her out of her, while Hunkar takes Adnan and Leyla to visit.

Zuleyha, in prison, suffers from being separated from her children and, after a visit from them, loses control and attacks a cellmate. According to the lawyers, only Demir’s testimony can save Zuleyha. At the beginning of the hearing he is absent but, shortly after, his arrival leaves everyone in suspense.

A quarrel between Demir and Yilmaz anticipates the end of the hearing and both are arrested. Finally, Behice takes care of Mujgan and does everything to avoid him knowing about Yilmaz’s arrest.

