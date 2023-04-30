Home » Bitter land, the summary of the week of April 26 to 30 – Bitter land
Bitter land, the summary of the week of April 26 to 30 – Bitter land

Bitter land, the summary of the week of April 26 to 30 – Bitter land

Bitter land, the summary of the week from 26 to 30 April

Here’s what happened in the episodes of Terra amara aired from 26 to 30 April on Canale 5

In the last week of Bitter landin onda from 26 to 30 April on Channel 5, Mujgan and Zuleyha give birth on the same day next to each other: Mujgan however faces a premature birth while Zuleyha’s baby is born in excellent health. After giving birth, Mujgan doesn’t want to talk to Yilmaz and doesn’t leave the baby.

Zuleyha rivela a Demir e Hunkar che his daughter will be named Leyla. Due to an accident, the estate’s barn catches fire while Adnan is inside. The child is brought to safety by Sermin.

In the video above, a summary of the most exciting moments of Terra amara, among the episodes aired in the week between 26 and 30 April.

I new episodes of turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e it weekend all 15premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

April 30, 2023

