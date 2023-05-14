Home » Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 13 May – Bitter land
Health

Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 13 May – Bitter land

by admin
Bitter land today, the summary of Saturday 13 May – Bitter land

TV SERIES

Bitter land, the summary of the May 13 episode

The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Saturday 13 May on Canale 5




In the latest episode of the Turkish soap opera Bitter landaired Saturday 13 May on Channel 5, Azize is hit by Yilmaz’s car. Mujgan suspects that Zuleyha is still in love with Yilmaz and confronts her.

In the video above it is possible to relive the most important moments of the May 13 episode.

The new episodes of the Turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and streamed live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH MORE VIDEOS


13 maggio 2023

See also  The ecosystem factor to bring SMEs closer to credit and guide them in their choice

You may also like

Elodie, ‘Catwoman’ with a loud voice: the streaming...

Science news of the week – Claudia Grisanti...

Ukraine, “Zelensky wants to strike in Russia”: what...

Fibromyalgia, what it is and how to recognize...

Interest rates, what happens: slow the rise. Visco:...

End of Covid, stories of wounds and a...

Elections Turkey, Ece Temelkuran: ‘Erdogan’s defeat would close...

how to use them and list of rewards

all you need to know

there is a risk of flooding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy