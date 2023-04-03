TV SERIES
Bitter land, the summary of the episode of 2 April
The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Sunday 2 April on Canale 5
to German investors.
In the video above, you can relive the highlights of the April 2 episode.
The new episodes of the Turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.
ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE
April 02, 2023