Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 2 April

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 2 April

Bitter land, the summary of the episode of 2 April

The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Sunday 2 April on Canale 5

In the latest episode of Turkish soap opera Bitter landaired Sunday 2nd April on Channel 5, Zuleyha and Mujgan meet in the gynecologist’s office. Yilmaz divests its company shares
to German investors.

In the video above, you can relive the highlights of the April 2 episode.

The new episodes of the Turkish soap opera Bitter land they go on air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

April 02, 2023

