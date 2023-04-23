Home » Bitter land, today’s episode April 22 streaming – Bitter land
Bitter land, the episodes of April 22 in streaming

The latest episodes of the soap broadcast on Canale 5 are available on the Mediaset Infinity website

In the latest episodes of the soap opera Bitter land (original title: Once Upon a Time Cukurova), in onda Saturday 22nd April on Canale 5, the news of what happened during the celebrations for the thirty-fifth anniversary of the Yaman company ends up on the front pages of the newspapers and Demir wants to devise a plan to stop Sermin.

Saniye suspects that Mrs. Hunkar is hiding something about Gulten and insists on knowing what it is. Hunkar decides to tell her the truth and Saniye is shocked. This revelation leads Saniye to accept, as Hunkar has already done, Gulten’s affair with Cetin who is in jail for shooting Gulten’s suitor. Meanwhile, Mujgan tolerates Zulehya’s presence on the estate less and less and asks Yilmaz to find a solution that will finally allow her to distance herself from the woman he considers her rival.

Hunkar sends Fadik to return to Mujgan the pram Yilmaz ordered for his son but which was mistakenly delivered to Zuleyha and in which Adnan was playing. Mujgan angrily takes her back to Zuleyha causing astonishment in Yilmaz at the reaction. Behice, present at the incident, invites Yilmaz to consider the difficult situation in which Mujgan finds himself and that is to live his pregnancy a stone’s throw from his ex-girlfriend.

They are Mediaset Infinity all the episodes already aired and the previews of the next episodes are also available on demand. On the same site you can find some curiosities about Bitter landfrom the locations to the huge production behind the making of the series.

April 22, 2023

