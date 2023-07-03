Bitter taste in the mouth while eating? Here’s what could be causing it

Do you feel a bitter taste in your mouth while eating? This could be the alarm bell of something more serious. Find out why it happens.

When we eat, each of us would like to savor every dish and savor it to the fullest. Sometimes a feeling of bitter in the mouth he picks us up and ruins our meal.

This unpleasant sensation can be accompanied by various symptoms. Not only therefore, heartburn, gastroesophageal reflux and nausea, but also sore throat, dry mouth and even changes in taste and smell. In short, a very unpleasant sensation, which – apparently – ‘hides’ very specific reasons.

Bitter taste in the mouth: why does it happen?

There are several reasons why you feel a bitter taste in your mouth when you eat and discovering them can help you understand how to solve this annoying sensation.

Bad digestion among the causes of bitter taste in the mouth – tantasalute.it

The most common causes are:

Poor oral hygiene and dental problems (such as cavities, gum infections, presence of plaque) which increase the risk of experiencing a strange taste in the mouth when chewing or swallowing Gastroesophageal reflux, a condition that not only causes a bitter taste in the mouth but also heartburnViral or bacterial infections of the respiratory tract (colds, sinusitis) that make you perceive a different, often bitter and altered taste when you eatTaking drugs (antibiotics, antidepressants, antihistamines, antihypertensives) which, among the side effects, have just that to feel an unpleasant taste in the mouth during meals Indigestion and associated problems (gastritis, inflammation of the gallbladder and stomach, dyspepsia) can make you feel bitter when you eat

Even against the bitter taste in the mouth it is possible to implement a series of good habits to face the problem and solve it quickly and easily.

Nutrition and oral hygiene are the two key factors to solve the problem. It is important to reduce the consumption of drinks and foods that can cause stomach acid (coffee, spicy foods, citrus fruits, fatty foods) and prefer a healthier diet.

Then it is necessary take care of your oral hygiene, brushing your teeth after each meal, using dental floss and possibly a mouthwash. Finally, lead a peaceful and serene life, low in stress and anxietycan help limit the unpleasant taste phenomenon in the mouth.

If all this is not enough to prevent this nuisance, the advice is to consult a doctor. The professional will help find the cause of the problem and treat it as effectively as possible.

