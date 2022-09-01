from Cristina Marrone

The European regulatory agency approves the first updated vaccine against Covid which will be available in Italy by mid-September. Luca Guidotti, virologist and immunologist at San Raffaele explains what you need to know about boosters

Ema, the European Medicines Agency, has authorized Pfizer-Biontech (Comirnaty) and Moderna (Spikevax) updated vaccines against the Omicron variant. The meeting in Aifa to ratify the EMA decision scheduled for September 5, while the Minister of Health Speranza said that the vaccines will be available in Italy by mid-September and intended for who has already completed the vaccination cycle. Those who have already received 4 doses of the old vaccine will have to wait 120 days before taking another one. The EMA has also already announced that in the next few days it will examine Pfizer’s specific boosters against BA.4 and BA.5, today dominant variants and already approved yesterday in the United States.

What are bivalent vaccines and how do they work? We asked the professor Luca Guidottivirologist and immunologist, scientific deputy director of the IRCSS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and full professor of General Pathology at the San Raffaele Life and Health University.

How are bivalent mRNA vaccines made?



Up to now, monovalent anti Covid vaccines have been administered, that is, they contain only the RNA that encodes the spike protein of the original Wuhan virus. With the spread of the variants, both Moderna and Pfizer have produced bivalent vaccines, which contain two components of the messenger Rna (mRNA) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: one from the original Wuhan strain and the other and the other for the BA variant. 1 (now missing). This type of product has already been used in the UK. Both companies have a second vaccine ready which in addition to the Wuhan spike contains the now dominant BA.4 / BA.5 spike. The latter bivalent vaccines have just been approved for emergency use by the American FDA (Food and Drug Administration), while the EMA, the European Medicines Agency has announced that the evaluation on the authorization request will take place soon.

Are bivalent vaccines an exception?



Absolutely no. Influenza for example is a trivalent or tetravalent vaccine, which covers multiple circulating strains. Papilloma virus is a non-valid vaccine. From the point of view of safety it is irrelevant how many antigens are produced by the vaccine.

Will these vaccines be made even by those who have never been vaccinated?



Noit’s about boosters, half dose boosters (50 mg) which have the goal of strengthen the immune response to the variants in circulation in those who already have completed the vaccination cyclewith particular attention to frail and immunosuppressed people. Anyone who has never been vaccinated should first get vaccinated with the full dose of the original product.

Vaccines against BA.4 and BA.5, currently approved only in the United States but which will soon be evaluated in Europe as well, are only tested on mice: is this normal?



In general, the production platform for messenger mRNA vaccines has been shown to be very effective and safe in humans. Apart from the introduction of an RNA molecule encoding a new antigen (as mentioned the spike protein of BA.4 / BA.5), these new bivalent vaccines have not changed, particularly in the various excipients which can contribute to side effects such as pain at the injection site, pain in the joints and muscles, chills, fever. The same type of vaccine has been tested in billions of people: to date in the world they have been distributed 12 billion doses of vaccinewhich as numbers is unprecedented in the history of medicine.

At this stage of the pandemic, performing human clinical trials would take too long, with the risk of arriving late at the stage of administration, when maybe other variants will be in circulation. Furthermore, clinical studies on the Wuhan + BA.1 bivalent involved very few people, with the sole aim of monitoring how much higher the antibody levels were produced compared to the original vaccine. The ability of the new booster to protect against infection or progression to severe disease has not been measured: these kinds of studies are very time-consuming and expensive.

There are scientists who argue that it is not correct to skip the clinical phase, even just for boosters, why?



There is a fear that, due to possible incorrect communication, precisely because it is a complex issue, people may become even more reluctant to accept a new booster that has never been tested on humans. As it has already emerged, from a scientific point of view one may not agree with the administration of updated boosters because the few available laboratory data do not show such a marked improvement compared to a booster based on the original strain in terms of formation of antibodies capable of neutralizing the variants. However on large numbers, by vaccinating tens or hundreds of thousands of people, even a small improvement can save many lives.

The boosters are all based on BA.1 or BA.4 and BA.5, but the emerging variant seems to be Centaurus which instead derives from BA.2: will they still be effective?



Yes, the original vaccine is also useful against serious illness. The most surprising finding, but which is obtained only when vaccinating in large numbers, is that the fourth dose has worked very well in protecting against disease progression, even against Omicron variants. It is expected that the two bivalent vaccines will also work better against Centaurus which is still part of the Omicron family.

Would it be acceptable to use the same path for anti-Covid boosters as for influenza vaccines, ie without human trials?



an absolutely viable road. Flu vaccines are completely different from one year to the next and it is highly possible that the immunity developed by the flu vaccine in one season is no longer useful in the next because the virus is markedly different. Vaccines against Sars-CoV-2, on the other hand, leave a basic immunity that also protects against very different variants, even if the vaccines declined on the different variants are very similar. a hypocrisy to approve the flu vaccine without having to go through clinical trials with vaccines that are very different from each other than those against Covid.