Ludwigshafen – Partnership contributes to the success of BUGA 23

As a health partner of the BUGA 23, the BKK Pfalz brings together the aspects of health and nature with events for young and old and a rental offer of sports equipment during the Mannheim Federal Horticultural Show. The focus is on having fun with movement, relaxation and coordination.

“BKK Pfalz celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023. We are very pleased that BUGA 23 is enriching the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region in our anniversary year and is focusing its activities on the topic of sustainability,” emphasizes Andreas Lenz, CEO of BKK Pfalz. “With our involvement at the BUGA, we want to combine the topics of nature, exercise and health, as we have been doing for a number of years with our Wanderfit initiative. The partnership is also a strong sign of our solidarity with the region,” says Andreas Lenz.

The Federal Horticultural Show will be a flower show, summer festival and experimental field for innovative ideas all in one. The key themes are climate, environment, energy and food security. The exhibition partners play a major role, as Michael Schnellbach, Managing Director of the Bundesgartenschau GmbH, explains: “We are very pleased about the participation of the BKK Pfalz in the BUGA 23. Without the active and active help of our partners, the Bundesgartenschau would not be possible, they carry it crucial to success.”

From May to September, the friendly family checkout on the former Spinelli site offers a wide range of health programs for visitors of all ages on several dates.

Health hikes with a focus on the back, cardiovascular system and relaxation, for example, combine the “Nature Experience BUGA” with selected exercises for coordination, strength and endurance.

Under the motto “Get out into the fresh air, get moving”, varied games of skill and movement await visitors of all ages at the BKK Pfalz Mini-Olympiade.

For all BUGA 23 guests who want to take a break from exercise, the BKK Pfalz-Sportbox in the Spinelli Park (entrance to the park shell, play and exercise area, station 2) is ideal. Simply borrow balls, devices and other training equipment free of charge via the “SportBox – app and move” app and off you go. The sports box will remain with the citizens of Mannheim even after the BUGA 23.

All event dates and further information about the commitment of the BKK Pfalz at the BUGA 23 are available at: www.bkkpfalz.de/buga23

About the BUGA 23

The Federal Horticultural Show in Mannheim will take place from April 14 to October 8, 2023 on two sites, Luisenpark and Spinelli Park. For the major event, the conversion area around the former Spinelli barracks was unsealed and developed into a garden show site. Of the total of 82 hectares, 62 hectares have been turned into a park. It forms the central part of the north-east green corridor, which connects the event site to Mannheim city center via 220 hectares of green spaces in between. A colorful program with around 5,000 events is planned.

Further information: www.buga23.de