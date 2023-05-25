BKK Pfalz starts cooperation with Landesforsten Rheinland-Pfalz / Do something today for tomorrow: plant trees in the region

Ludwigshafen – The BKK Pfalz celebrates its 100th birthday in 2023 – and takes its anniversary as an opportunity for a very special cooperation to preserve our forests. With “100 years BKK Palatinate – climate and anniversary forest” the friendly family fund supports selected projects of state forests Rhineland-Palatinate in the Palatinate Rheinauen. In concrete terms, this involves the replanting of suitable climate-stable trees such as oak, linden or wild fruit. In the first step, 100 young trees will be donated. In addition, the customers of the BKK Pfalz can also become active and have three trees planted for each new member as part of the friendship advertisement.

“We are very pleased that we can make a contribution to the forests in the region through our cooperation with state forests and show our solidarity with the Palatinate,” emphasizes Andreas Lenz, Chairman of the Board of BKK Pfalz. “This is a wonderful addition to our Wanderfit initiative, in which we combine the topics of nature, exercise and health.”

“The consequences of climate change are becoming more and more visible in our forests. We are happy to be able to shape the conversion to climate-stable mixed forests,” explains Volker Westermann from Landesforsten Rheinland-Pfalz.

All information about the anniversary friendship advertising of the BKK Palatinate is available at: www.bkkpfalz.de/Freundschaftswerbung

The BKK Pfalz is a nationwide statutory health insurance company based in Ludwigshafen and has existed since 1923. The friendly family insurance company is increasingly relying on innovative solutions for its services and is continuously expanding its digital offers for its insured persons. Around 400 employees look after around 167,000 insured persons.

About state forests of Rhineland-Palatinate

The ultimate goal of state forests is to achieve the highest possible overall social benefit of all forest services – both for today’s society and for future generations.

Further information: www.wald-rlp.de

Contact person: Volker Westermann