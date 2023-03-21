Home Health Black beans, that’s why they should never be missing in your kitchen: the incredible benefits
Health

by admin
Black beans are a real panacea for our health and have unexpected benefits that many do not know about. Here’s why you should fill up too.

At the base of the culinary culture of many countries of the world, i beans they are also loved and consumed in Italy, from North to South. The varieties present in nature are numerous and there really is something for all tastes and dietary needs. Legumes are essential for a balanced, balanced and healthy diet, as an excellent source of protein and necessary nutrients.

But black beans, a particular variety of the beloved legume, have many others characteristics that not everyone knows and understands, but that are magical. When you discover them all, you won’t be able to do without them and you will run to stock up to fill kitchens, jars and cupboards!

Black beans, why you should eat more

I black beans they arrived relatively late in our kitchen, despite being one of the most common varieties. Cultivated for the first time in the United States only at the end of the nineteenth century, today they can be found in all supermarkets and retailers in your cities. They appear as small, dark and shiny and can be used by thousands recipes all different and that you cannot help but love.

But why are they so good and do they do so well? First of all they are rich in vitamins E, K and many other B vitamins. Not only that! There are also many minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, sodium and zinc. Better than any supplement you can find at the pharmacy. They are sources of fiber and protein and this makes them your best allies for your diets, including those for weight loss.

Especially in diets vegan and vegetarian they are widely used for their creamy and excellent consistency both for enriching soups and purées, and as a source of vegetable protein to be combined with a large portion of vegetables. If you love meat, they are excellent to combine with beef and chicken, adding a portion of white rice and vegetables. Why not try them in a black cabbage soup in a reinterpretation of the Tuscan ribollita?

You can cook them in different ways, but mostly they come boiled in water and salt and you can add, to make them tastier, onion, garlic and some spices such as cumin, oregano and vinegar. Whatever your diet and your diet, therefore, black beans are the food to add and consume more often, also given the accessibility of the price on the market.

