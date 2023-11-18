Home » BLACK BEAUTY DAYS – up to 40% discount
Health

BLACK BEAUTY DAYS – up to 40% discount

by admin
BLACK BEAUTY DAYS – up to 40% discount

Black Beauty Days by Lavolta

BLACK BEAUTY DAYS

Black Beauty Days by Dr. Armah – unbeatable prices on products and product trends that address different skin needs and offer solutions for every skin type.

Why wait until Black Friday when we can offer you sensational prices now?

Whether you want to pamper yourself or get some Christmas presents, shop your favorite Lavolta Cosmetics products with a discount of up to 40% until November 26th.

All items are already reduced in our online shop.

Our tip: Our rose tinted day cream with rose water

Rose tinted day cream with rose water and grape seed oil

The Lavolta Rose tinted day cream with rose water and grape seed oil combines rich, regenerating anti-aging care with a delicate make-up and soft focus effect – which also visibly minimizes facial wrinkles. Slight unevenness is optically concealed during care. The complexion appears fresher and more even.

The active ingredient complex including vitamin E, shea butter, grape seed oil, squalane, panthenol and hyaluronic acid balances the skin’s lipid and moisture balance and supports skin regeneration.

Skin needs/effect: anti-aging, wrinkle reduction (lifting), moisture

Skin type/skin condition: Combination skin, Normal skin, Dry skin, Impure skin

Care line: Peony

Product type: Tinted creams

Application instructions

After cleansing your face, apply Lavolta Rose Tinted Day Cream like your face cream. Distribute it evenly over the face, avoiding the eye area.

With Dr. Armah’s Aloe care line is a light moisturizer with an intensive effect. When it comes to aloe vera cosmetics, we rely on the active ingredient combination of the aloe vera plant, known as the desert lily, and shea leaf extract, which in this combination provide twice as much moisture.

See also  The Summer Diet: Foods to Avoid for a Lighter Digestion

When it comes to care, we follow the lock and key principle of moisture-binding and moisturizing effects, which complement each other optimally and ideally prevent skin aging – completely naturally.

Company contact
Dr. Armah Lavolta
Frederik Armah
Holstenkamp 40
22525 Hamburg
0404162620

Press contact
NEW MEDIA
Lorena Schneider
Schollstrasse 3
82131 Gauting
01733549746

You may also like

New Powerful NMR Spectrometer Inaugurated at bioGUNE Research...

His sister dies at the age of 17,...

Over-the-counter drug alert: unpredictable side effects

German Bundestag – AfD demands 75 euros in...

That money that clouds feelings. All the secrets...

Ketogenic diet, never, ever do it in these...

Heart transplant at the age of 48: “It...

Discover the Latest Innovations and Solutions at the...

Caivano, Paralympic athletes and school students together for...

Prostate cancer, men who increase their levels of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy