BLACK BEAUTY DAYS – up to 40% discount

Black Beauty Days by Lavolta

BLACK BEAUTY DAYS

Black Beauty Days by Dr. Armah – unbeatable prices on products and product trends that address different skin needs and offer solutions for every skin type.

Why wait until Black Friday when we can offer you sensational prices now?

Whether you want to pamper yourself or get some Christmas presents, shop your favorite Lavolta Cosmetics products with a discount of up to 40% until November 26th.

All items are already reduced in our online shop.

Our tip: Our rose tinted day cream with rose water

Rose tinted day cream with rose water and grape seed oil

The Lavolta Rose tinted day cream with rose water and grape seed oil combines rich, regenerating anti-aging care with a delicate make-up and soft focus effect – which also visibly minimizes facial wrinkles. Slight unevenness is optically concealed during care. The complexion appears fresher and more even.

The active ingredient complex including vitamin E, shea butter, grape seed oil, squalane, panthenol and hyaluronic acid balances the skin’s lipid and moisture balance and supports skin regeneration.

Skin needs/effect: anti-aging, wrinkle reduction (lifting), moisture

Skin type/skin condition: Combination skin, Normal skin, Dry skin, Impure skin

Care line: Peony

Product type: Tinted creams

Application instructions

After cleansing your face, apply Lavolta Rose Tinted Day Cream like your face cream. Distribute it evenly over the face, avoiding the eye area.

With Dr. Armah’s Aloe care line is a light moisturizer with an intensive effect. When it comes to aloe vera cosmetics, we rely on the active ingredient combination of the aloe vera plant, known as the desert lily, and shea leaf extract, which in this combination provide twice as much moisture.

When it comes to care, we follow the lock and key principle of moisture-binding and moisturizing effects, which complement each other optimally and ideally prevent skin aging – completely naturally.

Company contact

Dr. Armah Lavolta

Frederik Armah

Holstenkamp 40

22525 Hamburg

0404162620

Press contact

NEW MEDIA

Lorena Schneider

Schollstrasse 3

82131 Gauting

01733549746

