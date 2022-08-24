In everyone’s mind, is the universe silent? In fact, black holes emit sounds, but the low frequencies are too low to be heard by humans. Earlier, NASA used the black hole data obtained by it to use the latest auditory technology to translate the sound wave data next to the black hole into sounds that humans can hear.

NASA said that many parts of space are in a vacuum state, there is no medium to transmit sound waves, and theoretically there is no sound. But since 2003, astronomers have discovered that the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, 240 million light-years away from Earth, has been making sounds because of pressure waves emitted by the black hole in the hot gas of the galaxy cluster. Causes wavy ripples that can be translated into musical notes.

This note is about 57 octaves below the center C of the keyboard, so it is inaudible to the human ear. NASA used new auditory technology to translate the acquired sound wave data into human audible sound, and released it to the world in the form of a film.

[Related reports]The first image of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, is exposed

Immediately[click here]use the App to watch more product unboxing technology videos

Source：NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center